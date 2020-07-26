Northeast Tennessee saw almost 200 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, while Southwest Virginia added 11.
The Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported 3,140 new cases and three deaths Sunday for statewide totals of 93,936 and 967, marking the 30th day of 1,000-plus new infections during the pandemic.
Across Northeast Tennessee, 190 new cases were reported, compared to 105 Saturday. Washington County saw 58 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 694 and no deaths, while Sullivan County added 46s for 585 and six deaths.
Carter County’s case total rose by 27 to 301 and three deaths. Hawkins County added 24 cases for 211 and two deaths, while Greene County’s total rose by 23 for 284 and five deaths.
Unicoi County added six cases for 98 and no deaths.
Johnson County’s case total rose by two for 59 and no deaths, and Johnson County’s total rose by four to 63 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,381,859 Sunday, for 20.02% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 110,435 positive results and 1,271,424 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,529 (253 positive, 4,276 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 7.98%
— Sullivan, 12,318 (615 positive, 11,703 negative) of 158,348, or 7.78%
— Washington, 13,074 (799 positive, 12,275 negative) of 129,375, or 10.11%
— Johnson, 3,056 (67 positive, 2,989 negative) of 17,788, or 17.18%
— Carter, 6,186 (329 positive, 5,857 negative) of 56,391, or 10.97%
— Greene, 6,721 (340 positive, 6,381 negative) of 69,069, or 9.73%
— Unicoi, 2,719 (104 positive, 2,615 negative) of 17,883, or 15.2%
In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District saw 11 new cases Sunday for 182 and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County added eight cases for 74 and no deaths, while Scott County rose by three to 37 cases and three deaths.
Wise County remained level Sunday, for 62 cases and three deaths during the pandemic. Norton remained at nine cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 84,567 cases and 2,078 deaths Sunday — increases of 958 and three, respectively.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,126,252 of 8.63 million state residents, or 13.05%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,025,066 people have been tested to date, or 11.88%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 6,726 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 7.78%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,819 of 23,423, or 7.77%
— Norton, 646 of 3,981, or 16.23%
— Wise County, 2,811 of 37,383, or 7.52%
— Scott County, 1,452 of 21,566, or 6.73%