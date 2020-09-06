The LENOWISCO Health District added 17 COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, according to Sunday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Sunday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,199 new cases and one death in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 126,926 and 2,678 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 17 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Sunday report, for 783 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added five cases for 358 cases and five deaths, while Lee County also saw five cases for 229 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by four to 166 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total rose by three to 30 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Sunday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has reported no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,796,977 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.82%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,664,475 people have been tested to date, or 19.29%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 12,351 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.28%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 3,970 of 23,423, or 16.95%.
— Norton, 1,244 of 3,981, or 31.25%.
— Wise County, 4,676 of 37,383, or 12.51%.
— Scott County, 2,461 of 21,566, or 11.41%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.