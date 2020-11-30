Far Southwest Virginia saw almost 30 new COVID-19 cases, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 28 cases for totals of 3,025 and 77 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 12 cases for totals of 1,227 and 49 deaths. Lee County had 13 cases for 933 and 14 deaths.
Scott County had two cases for 780 and 14 deaths. Norton added one case for 83 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 1,893 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 237,835 cases and 4,062 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 3,808,471 of 8.63 million residents, or 44.13%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,326,327 people have been tested to date, or 38.54%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,438 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.26%.
Testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,738 of 23,423, or 33.04%
• Norton, 2,245 of 3,981, or 56.39%
• Wise County, 9,260 of 37,383, or 24.77%
• Scott County, 5,195 of 21,566, or 24.09%
In Monday’s update of the VDH dashboard for multi-care facility COVID-19 outbreaks (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/8807-2/), outbreaks continued at five long-term and multi-care facilities in the LENOWISCO district, including Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield and Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. Ridgecrest’s outbreak-in-progress was listed as being with 107 total cases and fewer than five deaths on Monday’s report — an increase of two cases in the past seven days.
Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap’s outbreak was listed as having 211 cases and 27 deaths in Monday’s report, or an increase of eight cases and six deaths since Nov. 23.
Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Dryden, in Lee County, was reported as having 60 cases and no deaths — an increase of nine cases since Nov. 23.
Nova Health and Rehab Center in Weber City had its outbreak changed from pending closure to in progress in Monday’s report after fewer than five cases on Nov. 23, rising to 12 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and added one case for two active staff/contractor cases on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and dropped to no active staff/contractor cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report decreased from 17.2% to 14.3%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.4% to 7.5%.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidences in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 70-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classified as rising based on an overall 55-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise and Scott counties schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.