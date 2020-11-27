Far Southwest Virginia tallied seven new COVID-19-related deaths and 23 more cases, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District's latest numbers resulted in totals of 2,935 cases and 76 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw four cases and all of the region’s seven deaths for totals of 1,190 and 48 deaths. Lee County had 15 cases for 913 and 14 deaths.
Scott County had four cases for 754 and 14 deaths. Norton remained at 78 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 1,544 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 230,444 cases and 4,044 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 3,738,545 of 8.63 million residents, or 43.32%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,269,710 people have been tested to date, or 37.89%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,008 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 27.76%.
Testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,622 of 23,423, or 32.54%
• Norton, 2,211 of 3,981, or 55.54%
• Wise County, 9,065 of 37,383, or 24.25%
• Scott County, 5,110 of 21,566, or 23.69%
According to the VDH’s weekly school outbreak dashboard, an outbreak at Gate City Middle School in Scott County remains in progress with 13 students and/or staff affected. Another outbreak in Scott County — at Gate City Christian School— was reported on Nov. 10 and has affected fewer than five students and/or staff.
An outbreak at Union Primary School in Wise County remains pending closing with five students and/or staff affected.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 21.8% to 20.4%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 7.5% to 7.4%.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as rising after a 67-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a 10-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Scott County Schools were ranked moderate-risk and Wise County Schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.