Far Southwest Virginia’s case levels eased below 20, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 19 cases and one death for totals of 2,779 and 61 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had eight cases for totals of 1,146 and 36 deaths. Scott County saw four cases and one death for 727 and 13 deaths.
Norton also had four cases for 75 and no deaths. Lee County saw three cases for 831 and 12 deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,544 new cases and 37 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 223,582 cases and 3,979 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 3,625,372 of 8.63 million residents, or 42.01%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,187,267 people have been tested to date, or 36.93%. In the LENOWISCO district, 23,591 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 27.28%.
testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,456 of 23,423, or 31.83%
• Norton, 2,191 of 3,981, or 55.04%
• Wise County, 8,909 of 37,383, or 23.83%
• Scott County, 5,035 of 21,566, or 23.35%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and for one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added its first inmate case and three active staff/contractor cases for totals of one and four cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and a single active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report climbed from 19.5% to 22%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.2% to 7.4%.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 64-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Scott County and Wise County schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.