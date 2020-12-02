Far Southwest Virginia saw almost 60 more COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 58 cases and two deaths for totals of 3,120 and 79 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County tallied 25 cases and one deathfor totals of 1,266 and 50 deaths. Lee County had 19 cases for 971 and 14 deaths.
Scott County accounted for 13 cases and one death for 797 and 15 deaths. Norton added one case for 86 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,417 new cases and 20 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 242,480 cases and 4,113 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 3,852,413 of 8.63 million residents, or 44.41%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,350,896 people have been tested to date, or 38.83%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,610 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.46%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report decreased from 14.3% to 13.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 8% to 8.3%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added two cases for six active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped from six to five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as rising after a 72-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 57-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise County Schools — were ranked as higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district.Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk, and Lee and Scott counties and Norton schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.