Far Southwest Virginia accounted for just over 50 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 52 cases and the one death for totals of 2,912 and 69 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 22 cases for totals of 1,186 and 41 deaths. Lee County had 21 cases and one death for 898 and 14 deaths.
Scott County added eight cases for 750 and 14 deaths. Norton saw one case for 78 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,600 new cases and 21 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 228,900 cases and 4,029 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 3,700,109 of 8.63 million residents, or 42.87%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,236,893 people have been tested to date, or 37.51%. In the LENOWISCO district, 23,902 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 27.64%.
Testing rates by locality:
• Lee County, 7,569 of 23,423, or 32.31%
• Norton, 2,209 of 3,981, or 55.49%
• Wise County, 9,030 of 37,383, or 24.16%
• Scott County, 5,086 of 21,566, or 23.58%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases for one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 21.8% to 20.4%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 7.5% to 7.4%.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as rising after a 66-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee and Scott counties and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.