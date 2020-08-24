ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County woman reportedly jumped from a moving car early Sunday morning to escape a kidnapping attempt, followed by a male companion who had also been taken at gunpoint.
The couple told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that a man came to the female victim’s residence in Mooresburg brandishing a handgun.
The suspect, Benjamin Drew Helton, 38, 6265 Beacon Light Road, Whitesburg, was arrested by the HCSO shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 11-E and Route 66-S in Bulls Gap.
Helton was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.
HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease stated in his report that around 12:40 a.m. he responded to a call from the 27-year- old female victim “screaming for help.” Pease later took a statement from the female victim and the 37-year-old male victim who lives in Morristown.
The couple identified Helton, stating that he came to the female victim’s residence on Repass Road driving a black Cadillac Escalade and knocked on the door. When the couple opened the door, Helton allegedly pointed a black handgun at them and ordered them to get in his vehicle.
“When they entered the vehicle, Mr. Helton demanded drugs and money,” Pease said. “(The victims) stated they didn’t have anything to give him. Mr. Helton started driving with the gun still pointed at them stating, ‘I am going to kill both of you.’ ”
As they neared the Grainger County line on Slate Hill Road, the male victim and Helton began fighting over the male’s phone, resulting in Helton slowing down.
“(The female) exited the vehicle while the car was still moving, and the male was also able to get away,” Pease added. “They ran into the woods until law enforcement could get on the scene. (The couple) stated that Mr. Helton drove by several times trying to locate them.”
While Pease was interviewing the couple prior to Helton’s arrest, the couple received an electronic message that more people were coming to get them because they got away.
The message also stated that the male victim needed to get away from the female victim because “the guy will pay $8,000 to talk to her today.”
As of Monday, Helton was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond.