ROGERSVILLE — A Morristown man who allegedly led Hawkins County deputies on a high-speed chase early Monday morning through Rogersville in a stolen car allegedly threw narcotics out the window and tried to hit an officer with the vehicle after he ran out of gas and was coasting to a stop.
Jason Scott Angell, 40, is facing 14 charges, including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of Schedule II narcotics.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Deputy Kyle Shively observed a white 1999 Nissan without a tag light traveling north on Route 66-S heading into Rogersville.
By the time the vehicle turned onto Broadway Street, Shively had received a radio report that the vehicle was reported stolen in Hamblen County. When Shively attempted a traffic stop however, the driver, later identified as Angell, allegedly accelerated, ignoring stop signs in front of Rogersville City School.
Angell lost control at the end of Broadway Street and drove through a residential yard before heading south on Colonial Road. At the Guntown Road intersection, Anglell lost control again and spun and hit a ditch before continuing.
Near McKinney Chapel Church, Angell allegedly threw something which was later recovered by police from the vehicle and was described as “capsules not sealed with white powdery substance.”
Angell then led police onto Burem Road and back into Rogersvile onto Main Street, where he illegally passed other vehicles. He then turned south onto Route 66-S, then onto Route 113, where he ran out of gas.
“Cpl. Eric Pease pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle,” Shively stated in his report. “The suspect vehicle swerved to hit Cpl. Pease while he was getting out of the vehicle, struck the vehicle, and almost pinned Cpl. Pease.”
When the Nissan came to a stop, Angell reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended following a struggle. Syringes were allegedly located in the vehicle.
Angell was additionally charged with evading arrest by foot, resisting arrest, no insurance, stop sign violation, lane violation, registration violation, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court and was ordered held on $30,000 bond pending an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing.
His passenger, Amanda Nichole Wallen, 32, homeless, was charged with accessory to possession of stolen property and possession of Schedule II narcotics. She was arraigned Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Aug. 10.