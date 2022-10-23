APPALACHIA — Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before making a decision on its fate.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school, which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School, said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
Hatfield said the lease included provisions for annual renewal and for the town to discuss the building’s status if significant maintenance issues arise.
Problems have been found at the school’s main classroom wing and in the auditorium, Hatfield said, including roof damage and deteriorating electrical systems.
Hatfield said the county has asked an engineering firm to look at the auditorium, main building, the separate gymnasium/cafeteria/band building and the Dawghouse athletic fieldhouse to see whether repairs or demolition would be the more economical option.
The school underwent limited asbestos remediation some time ago, Hatfleid said, and that included sealing hard-to-reach asbestos areas from access.
The review may show that it is cheaper to demolish the main building and auditorium than repair them, Hatfield said, while repairs to the gym and fieldhouse may be more economical.
If the engineering review recommends demolition, Hatfield said keeping the gym, fieldhouse and football field may be feasible. Union High’s soccer team and band use the football field for practice, and some community events have been held in the gym.
The only group using space in the classroom building has been the Lonesome Pine Model Railroad Club, Hatfield said. The club, in a YouTube video posted on its Facebook page Friday, said it was tearing down and storing its train layout until a new site is found.
If the county decides to demolish Appalachia High, it would be the third school demolition approved in the county since 2021. Pound High School was torn down this year, and crews have demolished all but the auditorium at the former J.J. Kelly High School.