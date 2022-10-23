Appalachia High School - Damage evaluation

Wise County officials are awaiting the results of an engineering review of the former Appalachia High School’s condition.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

APPALACHIA — Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before making a decision on its fate.

Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school, which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School, said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.

