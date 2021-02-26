POUND — Town Council member Phil Cantrell Jr.’s resignation on Tuesday gave Pound Mayor Stacey Carson a vote on marking police cars and becoming the town’s Freedom of Information Act officer.
Town Attorney and town police officer Tim McAfee’s status as town attorney could also be decided in March after council tabled a decision on accepting another law firm’s bid to provide legal services.
Carson, who as mayor can only vote on council matters in a tie, found herself voting with council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green against members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley on a motion from January to mark all town-owned police vehicles despite a report earlier in February from Police Chief Tony Baker that the cost of marking vehicles was prohibitive.
Council also split on how to handle the resignation of Town Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Adams, who offered a verbal resignation to Town Manager Jane Bennett. Bennett also resigned on Tuesday.
Council member Stanley moved to appoint town staffer Carissa Mullins as interim clerk/treasurer with the stipulation that McAfee become the town’s Virginia Freedom of Information Act officer. That would have put McAfee in charge of releasing information at the request of the public and media.
Carson said she had been told by staff of the Virginia Municipal League that a town attorney cannot be an FOIA officer. Cauthorne said he could vote for Mullins’ appointment if it did not include McAfee’s appointment to the unpaid post.
After a 4-0 council vote to make Mullins interim clerk/ treasurer, McAfee then asked what statutory authority would bar him from serving as FOIA officer, adding that he had pulled up the relevant state statute on his computer and saw no exclusion.
“I’ll do it for free,” McAfee said.
Cauthorne, Green and Carson voted against appointing McAfee, and Cauthorne moved to appoint Carson to the post. Glenn Cantrell objected, saying it was a conflict of interest if Carson voted on the matter.
“I disagree,” Cauthorne said, “because the mayor would make a fine FOIA officer.”
Carson said she had also undergone state-mandated training for FOIA officers, adding that it was not a conflict of interest for her to vote because she was receiving no financial benefit if appointed. Carson was appointed on a 3-2 vote, with Cantrell and Stanley opposing.
Cauthorne then said that Cantrell would be out of order if he voted on Pound Volunteer Fire Department matters, since Cantrell is a fire department member and the department receives town money from a fee on water and sewer bills.
The town budget — approved at council’s January meeting but then called invalid after McAfee in January said the town did not properly conduct the meeting under state statutes regarding conduct of remote meetings under pandemic conditions — was tabled until March after McAfee said the mayor needed to sign an ordinance formally adopting the budget.
Cauthorne said that he was not sure that a budget spreadsheet in Tuesday’s board packet was the same as the budget that council adopted. He added that council does not have a copy of January’s meeting minutes to use to confirm what budget details they adopted.
McAfee, asked by Cauthorne and Green why an emergency meeting ordinance council adopted in December did not meet state requirements for emergency remote meetings, said such meetings required specific notice conditions and could not include council actions for any matters other than actions needed to keep government running.
Asked for further details, McAfee said he did not have that information at hand and would have to research further.
“I’m not going to be able to repeat all of what I said without seeing the statute,” McAfee said. “I need to draft something. You can look at it and tinker with it.”
Green, saying he was “frustrated” that council had approved an emergency meeting ordinance and that McAfee was not present at the December meeting to review and advise on the ordinance, asked McAfee to draft a new ordinance for review in March.
Cauthorne also moved to accept one of two bids for town attorney services and to accept a bid from the Greg Baker Law Firm over McAfee’s contract offer. He cited the Baker firm’s lower price, greater experience in local government and no conflict of interest with McAfee as attorney and as a town police officer.
Cantrell said that McAfee had been appointed for a six-year term when Carson’s predecessor, George Dean, was mayor and that McAfee’s term did not expire until 2023. Cantrell held up a sheet of paper he said was the meeting minutes detailing McAfee’s appointment, adding that the town charter gave him a six-year term.
Cantrell said that the town needs to appoint a specific attorney and not a law firm. Cauthorne disagreed on the term, saying that McAfee served at the will of council.
Green said he shared concerns about the conditions of McAfee’s appointment.
“Also, I don’t want to get sued by Tim McAfee,” Green said.
“We’re afraid of our town attorney,” Cauthorne said.
Cauthorne’s motion to table the matter until March — pending an answer from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney on whether a law firm can serve as town attorney and an answer from the Baker firm on who would handle the attorney position — passed 3-2, with Carson voting and Cantrell and Stanley opposing.
Council will hold a called meeting Tuesday, March 2,
at 6 p.m. to discuss:
• replacing Phil Cantrell Jr. until an election
• replacing Bennett as town manager
• examining incomplete meeting minutes from August — December 2020
• a 2020-21 budget ordinance.