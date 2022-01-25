BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter, charged with attempted first degree murder in a shootout with Sullivan County deputies on Jan. 21, is hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a cell at the county jail Monday evening.
At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating what happened to the inmate in jail. The TBI already was investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The TBI released the following moments ago:
• Preliminary information indicates that just before 7 p.m. Monday evening, corrections officers were alerted to a situation inside a cell at the Sullivan County Jail.
• Alan Coulter, 54, was found unresponsive.
• Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.
• Coulter was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
• As of this morning, he remained hospitalized.
• The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office also issued a short release, including these details:
• The cell contained three inmates, including Coulter.
• Other inmates in the cell summoned officers to the cell.
• Officers discovered (Coulter) unresponsive in a corner of the cell.
The sheriff's office notified Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus of the incident.
Staubus told the Times News his office has no comment at this time.