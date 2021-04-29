KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical announced higher revenues and earnings in its first quarter report on Thursday.
“We delivered outstanding first quarter results, with adjusted EPS (earnings per share) up 20 percent compared with first quarter 2019 and up 5 percent compared with strong first-quarter 2020 results,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO. “First-quarter results included approximately $30 million of costs from the impact of Winter Storm Uri. The combination of continued disciplined operational execution, the diversity of our end markets, and the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model positioned Eastman well for the return of economic growth. In addition, our focus on cash generation resulted in record first-quarter free cash flow that was well above last year. While economic growth has returned, the threat from COVID-19 persists, and we remain diligent in our efforts to keep our employees safe and maintain the operational integrity of our facilities.”
Sales revenue was $2.4 billion compared to $2.2 billion in last year’s first quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes was 389 compared to 368 in the first quarter of 2020.
Sales revenue for the Kingsport-based global specialty materials company was up in all four operating segments, including a whopping 16 percent in Advanced Materials.
In first quarter 2021, cash from operating activities was $216 million. Free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) was $125 million, up approximately 75 percent from first quarter 2020. In first quarter 2021, the company returned $134 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases. Priorities for uses of available cash for 2021 include payment of the quarterly dividend, reduction of net debt, bolt-on acquisitions, and share repurchases. 2021 Outlook Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2021, Costa said: “Our team did an outstanding job mitigating the impact of Winter Storm Uri, enabling us to continue to serve our customers and significantly contributing to our strong first-quarter results.
Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2021, Costa said: “Our team did an outstanding job mitigating the impact of Winter Storm Uri, enabling us to continue to serve our customers and significantly contributing to our strong first-quarter results. The momentum from the first quarter continues in the second quarter as we benefit from our innovation-driven growth model, strong market recovery, and lower operating costs from our operations transformation program. With our strong first-quarter results, we now expect 2021 adjusted EPS (earnings per share) to be between $8.25 and $8.75. We also expect free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth consecutive year of free cash flow above $1 billion.”
Eastman’s stock closed at $116.6 per share, up $1.24, on Thursday.
