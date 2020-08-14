SURGOINSVILLE — Automotive industry manufacturer Cooper Standard has filed a WARN document notifying the state of a permanent layoff of 86 workers at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The layoff is effective Oct. 20.
Since the employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, the Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Alliance for Business and Training, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected workers.
According to the company’s website, Cooper Standard makes sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. The company employs approximately 24,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world.
The Surgoinsville operation, according to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park website, makes automotive tubular assemblies.
“Our products and systems can be found on all major automaker platforms around the world,” the company’s website says.
Federal law, known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act, offers protection to workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closings, mass layoffs and/or the sale of a business.
Employers who are reducing their workforce, conducting layoffs, or closing their businesses and have between 50-99 employees affected are typically required to report this information via a WARN filing with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.