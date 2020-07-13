SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard, which has a plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony on June 24.
During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.
The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.
This is the third consecutive year Cooper Standard has received the award and the first time it has been recognized in multiple product lines, one of only 17 suppliers to achieve this level of performance.
Last week, Chris Andrews, Cooper Standard's director of global communications, answered a few questions about the award and the Phipps Bend plant.
What does the Phipps Bend Plant produce for GM?
Cooper Standard is honored to receive this special recognition from General Motors for two of our core product lines produced around the world. Our Surgoinsville plant plays an important part in our overall support of our GM business through the manufacturing of high-quality fuel and brake delivery systems for the Colorado, Canyon, Acadia and Cadillac XT5.
Can you describe what contribution the Phipps Bend plant made to earn this award, or how the Phipps Bend plant helped make the award possible?
Our Surgoinsville plant contributed to Cooper Standard’s overall performance by consistently producing high-quality, on-time systems and components. The Surgoinsville plant has a strong focus on continuous improvement, which has contributed to increased operational efficiencies resulting in a reduction in shipping costs and increased quality. Additionally, the plant has outstanding safety metrics. All of these metrics combined allows Cooper Standard to provide strong customer service leading to outstanding customer score cards.
How many people does the Phipps Bend plant employ?
The Cooper Standard Surgoinsville facility currently employs 486 employees.
Will there be any celebrations planned to reward the Phipps Bend employees related to this award?
Given challenges with COVID, official celebrations have been delayed, but employees will received a commemorative T-shirt as a thank you for their ongoing commitment to outstanding quality and service.
How should this award make Phipps Bend employees feel about the quality of products they're producing.
All employees should be extremely proud of this honor as it takes a lot of dedication and teamwork to perform at this level.
"Above and beyond our expectations"
The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.
"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve, and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.
Amin added, "We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations. Our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."
"Continued commitment to delivering sustained value"
Cooper Standard is headquartered in Northville, Mich., and is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems.
"We are honored to be recognized again with this prestigious award from General Motors for delivering superior products in two of our core product lines," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering sustained value through strong customer relationships and innovation."
Cooper Standard employs approximately 28,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries.