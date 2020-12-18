ROGERSVILLE — The gunman who kidnapped a Mount Carmel woman in 2017 and used her as bait to lure out a shooting victim in Bloomingdale was sentenced to six years last week in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
That brings the total amount of time that Jarrett Cole “Shroom” Heitmann is now serving up to 24 years.
Heitmann, 28, of Bristol, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to unrelated marijuana trafficking charges in exchange for a 10-year sentence.
This past Feb. 14, Heitmann pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Criminal Court to attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping in exchange for an eight-year sentence, which must be consecutive to the federal time. The six-year sentence handed down Dec. 11 by Judge John Dugger is to be served consecutive to those other two sentences.
The kidnapping victim told Mount Carmel police she was watching TV around 10 p.m. on June 19, 2017, when a window shattered. She reportedly ran to a bathroom to protect another female resident, when “Shroom” (Heitmann) barged through the door and knocked her down.
Heitmann and his accomplice, Makayla Danielle Stilwell, allegedly punched the victim multiple times and dragged her by the hair from the residence. They allegedly threw her into a car and took her to the home of the shooting victim on Bloomingdale Road, and used her to lure that person outside, where he was shot.
Following the shooting, both went on the run and were listed on the TBI’s most wanted list prior to their arrest in New Orleans the following August.
On Nov. 1, 2019, Stilwell, 26, was sentenced to five years in Sullivan County Criminal Court in exchange for guilty pleas to kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Drive-by shooter sentenced to 30 days in jail
Brianna Kay Bean, 18, of Church Hill, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised probation in exchange for guilty pleas on Dec. 11 to felony reckless endangerment, simple possession of meth, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number stemming from an April 4 drive-by shooting that occurred at the Church Hill Inn.
Church Hill police say Bean fired a handgun at two people who were standing on a balcony at the Church Hill Inn, and one of the bullets ricocheted into a room, putting the lives of the occupants in danger.
Although Bean initially denied being the shooter, two of the five people whose lives were endangered by the gunshots identified her as the shooter, as well as the passenger who was in the vehicle with Bean at the time.
The motive for the shooting was never revealed. Aside from the jail time and probation, Bean was ordered by Dugger to pay $2,766 in fines and fees.
Probation violation arrest leads to 4-year sentence
Casey DeWayne Bledsoe, 40, Rogersville, was sentenced on Dec. 10 to four years at 30% in exchange for guilty pleas to delivery of meth, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and delivery of Schedule V narcotics after deputies serving a probation violation warrant on him earlier this year discovered him in possession of 7.76 grams of meth and 118 pills.
HCSO deputies, who arrived at his residence on Feb. 25 to serve a probation violation warrant from Campbell County from a previous aggravated burglary conviction, observed Bledsoe drop a pill bottle that contained the meth. The pills and drug paraphernalia were located during a subsequent search.
Aside from the four-year sentence, Bledsoe was ordered by Dugger to pay $6,963 in fines and fees.