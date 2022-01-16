WISE — A survey sample of more than 16,000 Wise County households points to availability and affordability as major concerns about broadband internet service, according to a consultant report to the Wise County Board of Supervisors.
Glenn Skinner of Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group and Greg Widener of engineering firm Thompson & Litton spoke to the board on Thursday about an assessment of service availability as well as proposals to provide affordable service to “last-mile” communities not yet served
Skinner said the preliminary report shows the highest densities of broadband customers are around the county’s six incorporated towns and the city of Norton. According to maps of those customer concentrations, the highest densities also fall along U.S. Route 23 and Alternate U.S. Route 58 — the two major highways through the county and city.
Skinner said 16,553 households lie inside the county, and the survey for the report involved 680 survey responses and eight interviews with major stakeholders. Based on a 95% confidence level of survey responses, Skinner said availability outside municipal areas was the first key issue from those surveyed.
Survey respondents also complained about affordability because of a lack of competition in the county, Skinner said. Except for a limited number of government and business customers, most broadband customers in the county are served by Comcast.
Reliability due to a lack or redundant broadband service was also mentioned by those surveyed, Skinner said. A truck pulled down several utility poles last year between Coeburn and St. Paul, stopping internet service to a large segment of Comcast’s broadband customers for several hours with no other connections available to the county.
Skinner said the survey and report mapping indicate that about 36% of Wise County is unserved by broadband.
The report proposes 10 connection projects to run broadband fiber optic lines into unserved communities. Four of the proposed projects would be around the Coeburn-St. Paul area, two more north and east of the town of Wise, one project north of Pound, two along the High Knob-Stone Mountain area south of Norton and Tacoma and one in the Kent Junction-Dunbar community area between Norton and Appalachia.
Skinner said the combined projects would involve about 52 miles of fiber line and 773 household connections for an estimated 39 connections per mile. The total estimated cost for the projects would be about $6.3 million, or $8,146 per connection.
Supervisor James Lawson asked about last-mile connections within a provider’s service area. He cited examples where some residents live within an area serving several broadband customers being told by a provider that it was too costly to extend the service unless the resident paid the full cost of stringing new fiber line.
Skinner said the study was based on connections to underserved residents as well as underserved areas. He added that Scott County Telephone Cooperative would be a key partner if the projects are approved and funded. SCTC has worked with utility companies in the past two years to extend last-mile service along those companies’ poles through state technology initiative grants.
SCTC has an agreement with Appalachian Power that would allow the Pound-area proposal to begin soon after approval, Skinner said, and a partnership would need to be arranged with Old Dominion Power — the main electric utility in Wise County.