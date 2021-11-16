KINGSPORT — Construction is underway for a new Eastman Credit Union building in downtown Kingsport. Crews were busy on Monday afternoon at the corner of Clinchfield and West Market streets.
ECU broke ground on the $1.2 million project in September and plans to open the new branch in the spring of 2022.
This new branch will replace the current one on Ravine Road and provide members with a new hybrid model, featuring drive-thru and curbside assistance. In addition to three drive-thru teller lanes, this branch will also boast two lanes containing Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs).
ITMs function much like traditional ATMs, but with a video option that provides members with teller assistance when needed.