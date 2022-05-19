The Model City will soon start construction on of its newest parks.
City officials said Thursday that a bid has been awarded for the first phase of construction of Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
King General Contractors, based in Bristol, Tennessee, submitted a low bid of $952,601 with a contingency fee of $57,156.
“In our parks and recreation master plan, consultants recommended the city connect both active and passive recreation offerings to the Holston River and our downtown,” said Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager. “This project helps us reach that goal and we think it’ll spur greater outdoor interest all along the Holston River.”
The project will create a new, 24-acre park along the South Fork of the Holston River, stretching from Riverbend Drive to Wesley Road.
The first phase will include a half-mile, granite walking trail along the river, a fishing pier and emergency access to the park.
TVA is funding and working with the city to improve the existing parking area at the end of Wesley Road to include an ADA parking space.
The project has been in the works for years, dating back to 2015 when an Alabama company that built the Villas at River Bend apartment complex donated 24 acres to the city. Kingsport then built a road to the property and installed a traffic signal.
Kingsport has designed Riverbend Park to be a multi-phase project, one that can be developed over a 5- to 10-year period. Conceptual drawings show the park having about 2,646 feet of riverbank access with gateway entrances at both ends of the trail.
Conceptual drawings have shown the park with various play areas, pavilions, restrooms, benches, scenic spots and interpretive signs spaced at various locations along the river.
City officials said the first phase of the project should be completed by the end of the year.