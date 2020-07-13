KINGSPORT — The Stone Drive sidewalk project is expected to get underway later this summer and will result in 1.7 miles of new sidewalk being added from Texas Roadhouse to Clinchfield Street.
It’s a project that dates back to November 2015 and one that’s been postponed a couple of times, once to address ADA compliance issues and another due to the rising price of construction, which resulted in the scope of the project being scaled back.
In all, Kingsport plans to build in two phases roughly 1.7 miles of sidewalk down the south side of Stone Drive, from Texas Roadhouse to Gibson Mill Road, then on the north side of the highway to Clinchfield Street.
Funding for this project is mostly coming from the state (95% of it) with the remainder or $75,000 coming from the city. According to city officials, the state funding for this project came in the form of a grant that requires the money to be used to build sidewalks along state highways.
The funding cannot be used to build sidewalks anywhere else, city officials recently explained. In fact, if Kingsport were to turn down this money, the city would have to reimburse the state $225,000 for the cost of the engineering study associated with the project.
RECENT ACTION BY THE BOARD
During a regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday, city leaders approved two measures associated with the project. The first was awarding the construction of the sidewalk to Summers-Taylor at the low bid of $1.13 million.
The second action was to amend the agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, extending the completion dates for the work — Phase One to Aug. 31, 2021 and Phase Two to Sept. 8, 2021.
Both measures were approved unanimously. City Manager Chris McCartt said construction is likely to begin within the next four weeks.
Kingsport officials have explained that the purpose of building a sidewalk down Stone Drive isn’t to coax people to walk down the highway or to promote health and wellness. It’s being done to accommodate the folks already walking down Stone Drive or using one of the many Kingsport Area Transit Service bus stops along the road.
Recognizing that people are already walking on Stone Drive is the reason the city is trying to build a much safer route for pedestrians, rather than having them walk on the shoulder of a highway or at an unprotected crossing.
“We have people on daily basis without the means of transportation, and providing a safe path has been a goal in order to increase safety and reduce accidents,” McCartt said.
COMMENTS FROM THE BMA
Mayor Pat Shull went to more than 6,000 homes during his run for office last year and said the sidewalk project was mentioned several times. At that time, Shull said the project did not appear to be the best idea in the world.
“If you look at it in a simple way, it’s better to spend $75,000 and get something than to reimburse the state for $225,000 and not get anything,” Shull said. “And there are several people who use Stone Drive as an area to walk, there’s bus stops there, so the route makes sense.”
“I happened to be one who voted for this when it was first announced and it was for the safety factor,” said Alderman Tommy Olterman. “For all of the people who use our buses and those who walk and catch rides ... I felt like for the safety of our citizens is one reason I voted for it.”
“If you’re on Stone Drive, you’ll see people walking and biking,” said Vice-Mayor Colette George. “If we turn down this money, it’ll be spent on sidewalks on another state route. One more safe place for people to walk is wonderful. It’s a good project and a good use of our money.”