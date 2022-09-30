ConnectKingsport: Report Your Concerns

Part of being a great neighbor is reporting concerns when you see them. One of the quickest and easiest ways to do that is through the ConnectKingsport app.
The ConnectKingsport app allows residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety of non-emergency concerns in more than three dozen categories, including drainage issues, dead animal removal, graffiti, potholes, water leaks, renter complaints, high grass and sewer backups.
The app also provides links to the city’s website, animal services, KATS, an events calendar and police and fire departments.
ConnectKingsport uses GPS to recognize your location and gives you a menu of common quality-of-life conditions to select from when submitting a request. The app allows you to upload pictures or videos to accompany your request. Residents can then track the status of reports they or other members of the community have submitted until the issue is resolved.
Back at the office, city staff will leverage powerful dashboards and reporting tools to identify hot spots, increase productivity, prioritize projects and spend tax dollars smarter.
This application not only allows citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all of the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.
To download the free app, go to the App Store or Google Play and search “ConnectKingsport” to find the app. You can also access the tool via kingsporttn.gov/city-services/public-works/ connectkingsport/ or seeclickfix.com. Download the free app today to be a part of making Kingsport a great place to live, work and play.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the third floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public.