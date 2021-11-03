COEBURN — Coeburn Primary School’s teachers and staff are getting another round of recognition in 2021 for humanizing technology for students and their families.
Coeburn Primary Principal Carmon Arquette and school Instructional Technology Coach Kevin Marcus had found a year ago that the school had earned recognition as a SMART Technologies Exemplary School — SMART, a Canadian-based education technology company — for two decades of integrating classroom technology into how it taught students.
SMART recently hosted an online showcase — “Connections That Matter” — of four Exemplary Schools, including Coeburn Primary, to show how those schools are not just connecting students electronically but maintaining human contact among students, families and the school.
“Connections That Matter” also highlighted how Coeburn Primary and other schools are using that contact to help deal with students’ mental health during pandemic-enforced isolation from their classmates.
While the Exemplary School recognition came in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcus said the designation came from 20 years of preparation. The school in 2001 introduced its first “smartboard” — a computerized display that allowed teachers to use video, audio and software instead of chalk to involve students in lecture plans. The smartboards have evolved to where an entire class can share their work and participate across the smartboard, he added.
When the Wise County school division had to shut down in-person classes, Coeburn Primary’s teachers had already practiced many of the techniques teachers across the division and the state would need during the pandemic, Marcus added.
“It’s been a year and a half of learning new things, how to teach children in a different way, how to meet their needs whether they’re here or at home,” said Arquette. “I’m excited that our school in this small town is being recognized globally.”
Arquette credited teachers and students for making not just the technology work, but finding how to keep students and parents connected with how the school is teaching during a pandemic. Regular pre-pandemic family events at the school fell away when schools had to shut down in-person classes, and teachers and staff compensated with online conferencing, email and phone calls.
Even when the county schools returned to partial in-person classes last year, some of that student-teacher contact depended on human connections within an electronic system.
“We had good connections before but I feel they’re stronger now than ever because parents had to trust us that what we were going to do would work,” Arquette said. “They became the teachers. Even though the teachers presented the material, the parents had to make sure their kids sat there and did the work.”
“All that time before the pandemic paved the way for the school to be able to step in there and switch gears,” said Marcus. “Teachers realized they knew what they were doing and apply it in that way.”
Marcus and Arquette both said the main challenge Coeburn Primary and the county school system faced during the pandemic was broadband access for students’ families. Marcus credited division technology director Scott Kiser with finding ways to improve that connectivity with portable broadband hotspots, working with internet service providers and the Starlink low-cost satellite broadband project.
“We’ve made this huge step in the world of technology,” Arquette said. “We’ve crossed this barrier. Most kids are back in school and we have very few that are virtual now. We still use all that technology we learned to use during the crunch time.”
“(Kiser) moved heaven and earth to make sure every child was provided for,” Marcus said.
With the county schools returning to full in-person classes this year, Arquette said the Coeburn school-family connection remains intact.
“Our relationships became stronger with the parents on both ends,” Arquette said. “I think they trust us more than they ever have. They leaned on us to help guide them through this.”