An incident at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin left five employees injured on Monday morning, according to a press release from the company.The release states that a "condition upset" happened during "routine inventory activities."Three employees were treated for injuries on site and released while two more employees were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.The release states that there was no impact to the public, the facility or the environment as a result of the incident.