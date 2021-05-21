ROGERSVILLE — Alderman Eloise Edwards said one of the main reasons she is seeking a third term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is to complete the new City Hall and gymnasium.
Edwards is one of nine candidates seeking six alderman seats on the Rogersville BMA in the June 5 election.
The Times News asked all nine candidates the same five questions and has been publishing them one or two per day as the responses come back.
Here is how Edwards responded.
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
The first time I ran for alderman my motto was to try to give back to the town that has been so good to my family and me. Rogersville is my home town, I have lived in Rogersville most of my life. This is the same reason today that I am seeking another term.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I previously worked as secretary for the Hawkins County Veterans Service Officer assisting veterans of Hawkins County on a daily basis with paperwork, helping with medical needs, financial assistance and everyday affairs that should they be faced with. I also worked in the Hawkins County Circuit Court System (Juvenile Division) dealing with juveniles that had made bad choices in life. From this job I went into real estate working with Carroll Real Estate of Rogersville as an Affiliate Broker. This job taught me how to be a good listener, and to use my expertise in finding my clients that perfect home for that family as they made their biggest investment of their lifetime.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
My main reason is to finish what the board started toward improving the city park to one that this town will be proud of. As we all know, things don’t just happen over- night. The city has recently purchased the shopping center on East Main where Subway is housed now. The board has viewed blueprints and moving forward with more details to make improvements and adding additions to our park that this town will get excited about. This is what I want to see finished for Rogersville.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
I am very proud of what we have accomplished in the last few years. We work with a budget and we meet our budget in a timely manner. Since I have been on the board we have purchased a fire truck, police cars, vehicles for Street Dept., Water Dept., and Park Dept. My goal now is to make the park dream become a reality.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
I feel that the time I have served Rogersville as an alderman has been one of the biggest highlights of my life. I do my job with great pride. Rogersville is one of the most beautiful small towns you can find and I want it to even get better and better. We live in a great state and East Tennessee has the most beautiful mountain and rivers. We always have room to grow and I hope to see this for our town, let’s all work together for the betterment of Rogersville. Thank you