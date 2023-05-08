Glenda Bobalik, left, welcomes descendants of the original families to live or own land around the Netherland Inn site between 1800 and 1825. Those descendants got to tour the site Saturday and just talk to each other.
Leslie Bright, one of more than 60 descendants of families that lived or owned land near the Netherland Inn in the early 19th century, looks at one of the log cabins moved to the inn site in the 1970s.
Marcia and Steven Gulledge and Netherland Inn Association guide Linda Gray look at the garden next to the Netherland Inn Saturday. Marcia remembers her aunt, Nettie Cloud, picking grapes by the inn when Marcia visited as an eight-year-old.
The Netherland Inn was opened Saturday for desecendants of families who lived or owned property near the inn between 1800 and 1825.
KINGSPORT — Saturday at the Netherland Inn was a family picnic of sorts — with two centuries of catching up for the guests.
Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Association Steering Committee, joined association members in handing out name tags to the more than 60 descendants and their family members linked to 81 identifiable people and 54 surnames in historical records who owned land or lived around the Inn between 1800 and 1825.
Bobalik said that period represented a figurative and literal high-water mark for the Netherland Inn area’s role as a commercial salt-shipping river port and the core of what would become King’s Port and the root of the modern-day city on the Holston River.
“When we first got the idea of having this event, we had records of the family names from that period,” Bobalik said. “We started reaching out to descendants by word of mouth and contacts with historical societies. Then, we went with the media and things really took off.”
Bobalik said she and the Association members were surprised at the responses leading to Saturday’s event. Contacts led to many people confirming their lineage to family names of the Inn’s earliest days — Kinkaid, Clark, Zimmerman, Cloud, Netherland, Christian and others.
“We don’t have any great overarching goal,” said Bobalik. “We just thought people might want to get together and say hey.”
William King’s decision to use the Holston to ship salt westward from his salt mines in the Saltville area to meet its demand as a preservative helped the community of Christianville grow. By 1818, the Netherland family built the Inn to capitalize on growing stagecoach traffic heading west, said Bobalik, and coaches traveled 50 hours from the Inn to Knoxville or 36 hours to Jonesville, Virginia, on a regular schedule.
“This was a jumping-off point for people heading west,” Bobalik said, “and people would switch off from the roads, which were awful, to boats. By 1818, though, the Netherland Inn became a stagecoach inn,
Longtime Tri-Cities residents Leslie and Laura Bright got to see the Netherland Inn Saturday both as a historical attraction and as a chance for Leslie to learn more about his family connections to the site.
“Glenda was also my den mother when I was in Cub Scouts,” Leslie said. “It’s been interesting being able to make those community connections into family connections.”
Marcia Gulledge remembered coming to the Inn when she was eight and watching her aunt, then-97-year-old Nettie Cloud, pick grapes around the inn.
“They said she used a strap to climb the sides of the Inn and clean the windows,” Gulledge said. I don’t remember a lot from back then, but everything looks a lot different now.”
Bobalik said the Inn compound has benefited from an archaeological survey done when the Association took over the Inn in the late 1960s.
That work led to identifying the site of the now-restored Bank Barn and three foundations that accommodated period log cabins relocated from Duffield, Acadia and the Bloomingdale-Lynn Garden.
The Duffield cabin was the home of Daniel and Rebecca Boone for about two years, Bobalik said, and the three cabins are representative of some of the homes built in the Christianville area around the time the Inn was built.
Bobalik said the bulk of Saturday’s visitors came from within an hour’s drive to the Netherland Inn.
“You don’t have to go very far to find relatives,” Bobalik added with a smile.