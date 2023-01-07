Fire damage

Knight Forge Studio in Kingsport was the workshop of Jason Knight, a former winner of the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire,’ and other members of his family. A fire broke out in the structure on Christmas Eve, and Knight’s insurance company has refused to pay for the damage.

 Courtesy of Sara Waterman

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve.

Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire.” Knight has worked as a bladesmith for more than 20 years, specializing in knife-making. The studio space was also used by his son, Tristen, and his wife, Abigail, to generate their family’s income.

