Knight Forge Studio in Kingsport was the workshop of Jason Knight, a former winner of the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire,’ and other members of his family. A fire broke out in the structure on Christmas Eve, and Knight’s insurance company has refused to pay for the damage.
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve.
Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire.” Knight has worked as a bladesmith for more than 20 years, specializing in knife-making. The studio space was also used by his son, Tristen, and his wife, Abigail, to generate their family’s income.
According to the GoFundMe account created by friend and fellow forger Sara Waterman, the electrical fire started in the bathroom wall and led to a total loss of the building. Tristen and Abigail’s workstations, including their tools, were lost in the fire.
A social media update from Jason Knight confirmed that the insurance company would not cover the fire damage to the facility.
Tavern Hill Blades and Waterman Knives are some among the forging community coming together to support the fundraiser and the Knight family.
The fundraiser will include forging demonstrations from local talent, forging competitions and a silent auction. The event will start at 10 a.m. There will be a $20 entrance fee and a $30 additional fee for competitors. Waterman mentioned at least five former “Forged in Fire” contest will participate.
The silent auction will include contributions from local businesses like Hook and Ladder of Kingsport, as well as other local bladesmiths. Food will be available.