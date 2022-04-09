APPALACHIA — Organizers of a project to improve health workers’ awareness of community nutrition and health care access problems will continue in Wise County.
Wendy Welch, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium, said the $20,000 grant-funded program started in July 2021 to show health care career students the importance of understanding their patients’ economic and health environment when treating them.
“When we started the program and were talking with students about what they had learned, one of them said ‘the need for logical compassion,’ ” Welch said Friday. “Often a person’s health is not the result of them making bad choices but not having good choices available, and health care workers need to help patients find resources to make those choices.”
Appalachia and Inman Village found themselves in a food desert after the remaining grocery store closed on short notice in 2019. Welch said a local discount store owner and a Dollar General Store and two convenience stores provide some grocery options, but getting fresh meat and produce often means residents must travel to Big Stone Gap or Norton to the closest supermarkets.
Some local residents might not have transportation, Welch said, and that means finding someone who can take them.
“If you have someone who has a fast-food restaurant job, for example, they may not be making enough to balance transportation, rent, utilities and food,” Welch said. “In cases like that, they may get free meals at work but that may be a limited diet, the only food they get during the day.
“This is why a health care professional saying, ‘You need to eat better’ can sound dismissive,” Welch added.
The program has brought together GMEC, UVA Wise’s medical Pre-Professional Club, Virginia Rural Health Association; Feeding Southwest Virginia; Virginia Tech’s Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and its counterpart, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine; and the Appalachian School of Pharmacy to teach students the importance of logical compassion.
The organizations have worked with Inman Village residents to develop monthly events centered on learning ways to improve nutrition and access needed medical care, Welch said. Inman Baptist Church has also opened its facility to help with events, and Welch said that has been a big help in connecting with the community.
Welch said Feeding Southwest Virginia’s coordination of its regional Mobile Market with the project starting in October 2021 gave many local residents monthly access to buy more fresh food.
Susan Cornett, Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Market coordinator, said that expanding the market’s monthly schedule to Inman has worked well with GMEC’s efforts.
“Residents have become more and more open to what we can offer,” Cornett said. “They see that it’s not a handout but a way to get food that they need while helping themselves. They also don’t have to pay someone to take them to a store outside town.“
The market also provides sugar-free food options to help diabetic residents with their diets, Cornett said.
The market is not limited to Inman residents, Cornett said. While the Mobile Market does not handle cash, customers can use SNAP/EBT, debit or credit cards.
While the project grant expires in August, Welch said the medical schools and UVA Wise’s Pre Professional Club are working to find other grant sources to continue the program.
“We’ve been really happy with how students and the community are working together,” Welch said.