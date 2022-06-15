KINGSPORT- The Awaken church group held a prayer vigil for Summer Wells in Kingsport on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
At least 40 people attended the vigil, which took place at Warrior Path Riding Stables in Kingsport.
The vigil began with music and then moved into a prayer circle. They also had three crosses in the middle of a large area with pictures of missing children around them. At one point, each person picked up a picture and went around the circle praying for each child.
Joseph Broadwater with Awaken Ministries spoke at the event about hope.
“We don’t know really what’s going on,” Broadwater said. “All we know is a little girl is missing. We just want to pray for her and even her in our memories to keep her on or to keep her hope focused on fire because I would love to see the day she brought back home because we don’t know what played out.”
Broadwater told a story at the event about when his son almost died and how he has seen God work miracles.
“The amazing thing is God still showed up when there shouldn’t have been no hope,” Broadwater said. “Like I said, there were several minutes, no air, no breath, but Jesus came and brought him back, and he’s still sitting here with us, here with us. So that’s a celebration, and I’m saying God just works so many miracles. We need a miracle; we need something to bring us back.”
During the prayer circle, many people prayed for Summer to be brought home.
Robin Lane, who attends the church that Summer went to with her family, was also present at the event and even performed an original song she wrote for Summer.
Another family friend of Summer’s family spoke about her parents, Don and Candus Wells.
“A year ago tonight, there was a family,” the man said. “Literally, people didn’t believe the parents. They finally took the boys away from them. They’ve lost their little girl. I can’t imagine what that’s like. I don’t want to imagine what that’s like. I’ve talked to Don, and I’ve talked to Candus, and their stories have never changed in my eyes. I feel Don and Candus have been severely disrespected. They, they’ve never had the time to grieve. They’ve lost her child, one way or another. She’s gone. We don’t know where she’s at. We can’t find her. We want her home. They want her home more than anything.”
People were also able to write messages to Summer on a couple of pieces of poster board that had been set up.
At the conclusion of the event, attendees planned to put candles around the crosses in honor of Summer and the other missing children.