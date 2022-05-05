CHURCH HILL — When the Community Clothes Closet moved two years ago, it lost storage space and customers, but it is working to continue helping people in the community.
The community organization’s thrift store opened in 1995 and spent more than 20 years at its Main Street location.
In late 2019, the business was forced to move after the building’s owner passed away and the property was sold.
Throughout its 27 years of service to the community, the Community Clothes Closet has donated to the local food pantry, humane society and fire departments. It has also funded several scholarships.
Since moving to its new location, the store has been struggling to obtain donated items and to make sales. As a result, the organization isn’t making any donations on a regular basis.
One of the issues is that people have had trouble finding the new location. Manager Donna Edens said that people call to see if the store is still open.
Another problem is a lack of storage space. In its previous location, the Community Clothes Closet had a large warehouse for donated items, but there is far less room at the new location, prompting the store to accept donations only by appointment. Edens said the policy helps make space for incoming items.
The organization is also in need of volunteers to help run the store.
Despite its struggles, the organization is doing its best to give back to the community. Recently, it has worked with the local emergency food pantry and public libraries.
“When you reach out to help someone, you get more back than you give,” said Nellie Hickman, chairman of the Community Clothes Closet’s board of directors.
The organization hopes that getting more volunteers and increasing sales will allow it to resume giving scholarships next year.
More Information
Currently the Community Clothes Closet is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Food Lion shopping center at 701 Highway 11-W, Church Hill. Anyone who is interested in volunteering or donating to the closet can reach them by phone at (423) 357-7004.