ABINGDON — The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold one of nine public meetings in Abingdon in May.

The meeting, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m., is one of nine meetings held statewide across the state’s transportation districts regarding the state’s draft five-year transportation improvement plan and how federal transportation funds are allocated in the plan.

