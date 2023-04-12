ABINGDON — The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold one of nine public meetings in Abingdon in May.
The meeting, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m., is one of nine meetings held statewide across the state’s transportation districts regarding the state’s draft five-year transportation improvement plan and how federal transportation funds are allocated in the plan.
Attendees can share feedback on projects recommended for funding as well as other transportation initiatives.
Topics included at all the meetings include:
• The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and transportation demand management projects. The draft identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting.
• All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:
• SMART SCALE, the Board’s statewide multimodal transportation prioritization process that provides funding for highway, transit capital, rail capital, transportation demand management, and bike/ped projects.
• State of Good Repair, a program that provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation and/or localities.
Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million. The public can make comments at the meeting or by submitting comments online or by phone or email. You can also submit your comments by May 24: