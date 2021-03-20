BLOUNTVILLE — From classrooms to cellblocks? From Tigers to inmates?
Sullivan County is an estimated six months away from breaking ground on a $77 million jail. Architects have been designing the project based on it being located at the back of the Blountville Justice Center.
Now some commissioners want to consider moving the new jail's site to a 40-acre parcel down the road and surrounded by residential properties that's currently home to Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School.
Those schools, "home of the Tigers," are scheduled to close for good at the end of this academic year.
Commissioner Dwight King said Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones approached him recently and "threw something out at me I hadn't thought about."
"He said at the end of this school year, the two Blountville schools were going to be closing, and he asked me if I thought the county commission would be interested in purchasing or some way obtaining the land where the two schools are," King said. "So with that said, uh, I went up there and just drove around the campus and looked at it. It's level. I mean it's level as can be. And I guess my whole deal is ... let's look 20 years down the road and where we're at and where we're going to be at. From the word 'go' I was totally against putting this jail behind where we're going to put it. I don't think it's a good location. It's the ground and foundation we're going to have to put in there. It's going to cost us. Well, there's been one estimate of over a million dollars to get it to where we can start building."
King, speaking near the end of the Sullivan County Commission's monthly meeting Thursday, told the group the current jail (built in the late 1980s and a part of the Blountville Justice Center) has a history of cracks and settling and he questioned building new facilities beside it.
"I just don't feel good about the whole deal and what it's going to be 20 years down the road," King said, going on to mention one long-term proposal discussed prior to the current jail construction plan was to build a jail that would potentially be expanded to add all new court system facilities.
King said there's all kinds of room at the school grounds, including more space for parking than what will be available under the current construction plan.
In February 2019, the commission hired Knoxville-based Michael Brady Inc. as a “first phase of trying to build a new jail.” MBI is expected to complete the design of the jail by August.
In September of last year, the county commission voted to issue $80 million in bond debt, payable over 20 years at an average fixed interest rate of 1.54%, to fund new jail facilities. The debt will be repaid with an increase in the county’s property tax rate, but that increase — based on 12 cents of this year’s rate — will not formally be put in place until the budget cycle that begins July 1, 2021.
The county completed the bond issue process in October.
Earlier in the commission's meeting on Thursday, Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said her most recent update from MBI indicated the firm is nearly 100% finished with the plans as far as having them ready to submit to the state.
At the meeting Thursday, the commission approved a $746,000 contract to hire Codell Construction Management, a Kentucky-based company, to provide day-to-day onsite oversight for the building of new county jail facilities. Under the contract, the company would relocate personnel here for the duration of the project. The money will come from proceeds of a bond issue approved by the county commission last year.
Considering all that, King said he knew some will say it's too late to consider building the jail where the schools stand today.
"It's never too late," King said. "Things can change. Plans can change. Drawings can change. I think as a commission and a county we might need to look at if that would be a possibility that we might do something with the school grounds."
King promised to be like a bulldog about the issue.
"I've got my teeth in it," King said. "And I'm not going to give up. I'm not going to let it die. I think we should look at it. So expect to hear from me."
Commissioner Hershel Glover said he agreed the change needs to be considered.
Glover described the school property as "very suitable" and a "prime location."