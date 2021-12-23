KINGSPORT — If you’re looking for a new java stop in Kingsport, rest assured — a Scooter’s Coffee is on its way.
The location at 4287 Fort Henry Drive will be the first Scooter’s Coffee in the Tri-Cities. For Kingsport native and Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Blake McDavid, the Colonial Heights location is the ideal place for the first in the region.
“I was born and raised in Kingsport, went to Dobyns-Bennett,” McDavid said, “so I definitely wanted to have the Kingsport territory. I’m really excited this is going to be the first one in my hometown.”
The Colonial Heights location will open in late February to early March, McDavid said. According to GRC Construction Project Manager Matt Bowlin, the project is on schedule for completion around the end of February. McDavid said the business will begin the barista hiring process near the end of January.
Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based, drive-thru coffee chain that was founded in 1998. The franchise was designed to provide coffee on the go and is home to its signature drink: the Carmelicious.
“We try to get people through as fast as possible,” McDavid said. “People value their time and getting places. No one wants to wait through the drive-thru line. That’s one of the things we focus on.”
McDavid signed a four-unit deal, the franchisee told the Kingsport Times News — meaning the Kingsport location looks to be the first of other Scooter’s Coffee locations throughout East Tennessee. McDavid is considering his next location.
“I’m looking in Johnson City and Knoxville,” he said. “The hardest part of this is finding real estate and working out a deal. I have no sites solidified yet. So we’ll see.”
There are five other Scooter’s franchises in Tennessee: two in Knoxville, two in Chattanooga and one in Smyrna. According to a press release from the company, the franchise is growing its market throughout the country to become the No. 1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation.
“It’s a brand that is emerging,” McDavid said. “It’s a pretty exciting time for Scooter’s.”
In addition to speedy service, the franchise also focuses on positivity, which was one of McDavid’s top reasons for teaming up with the company.
“We try to hire really friendly, bubbly personalities,” McDavid said. “We try to offer really good customer service during the brief time you’re in our drive-thru. Scooter’s core values are integrity, love, humility, courage. The message is just really positive. It’s a positive brand.”
For more information on Scooter’s Coffee, go to https://www.scooterscoffee.com/.