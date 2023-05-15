Woodbooger Freeride - Emily Pross

World Skate Games gold medal winner Emily Pross is helping organize the Woodbooger Freeride, a practice and exhibition downhill skateboarding and longboarding event in Norton May 20-21.

 Contributed/Facebook

NORTON — Kids and adults may remember how much fun — or terror — could come from riding a skateboard downhill.

Area residents can relive those days on May 20 and 21 when the Woodbooger Freeride lets competition downhill skaters come to Norton to try their skills on the High Knob Road.

