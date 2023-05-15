NORTON — Kids and adults may remember how much fun — or terror — could come from riding a skateboard downhill.
Area residents can relive those days on May 20 and 21 when the Woodbooger Freeride lets competition downhill skaters come to Norton to try their skills on the High Knob Road.
Championship downhill skater skateboarder Emily Pross and Mark Stapperfenne are coordinating the Freeride as an opportunity for skateboarders and longboarders to prepare for competitions across the U.S. and other countries.
“This is a way for Mark and me to give back to the community,” Pross said Friday. “Skaters from the west and east coasts and even internationally can come to try their skills here.”
Pross said the Freeride is not a formal competition but more of a warm-up for skaters marketed for the forest setting of the event. Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said residents who remember 2022’s Sports Car Club of America’s Flag Rock Hill Climb will see a reverse version with no engine noise and with gravity instead of horsepower moving the participants.
Pross, who recently won a women’s gold medal in downhill skating at the World Skate Games in Argentina, said downhill skateboarding got its start as a competitive sport in the 1990s when the X-Games featured it. After fading from popularity for a couple of decades, downhill skateboarding is making a comeback.
Longboarding is different from skateboarding because it has its roots in adapting surfboarding to wheels, Pross said. The boards use different types of wheels and trucks with boards long enough — four to five feet in many instances — to allow riders to lay down on the boards to achieve higher speeds.
Pross said some people compare longboarding to a luge on wheels because of how a longboard is ridden and he speeds it can reach.
High Knob Road will be blocked periodically as groups of skaters ride the route from the Norton Reservoir parking lot to just above the city’s Legion Park. Access to the road will be open between skating groups.
Spectator access will be open to a few points along the route, Pross said, and will be announced at the event.