NORTON — Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business.
While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some local residents out of that fun.
“Entertainment is the thing I want to do, and I want to entertain everyone,” Potter said Tuesday. “I want everyone to experience having a good time. When you’re here, you learn things like the music is loud and the lights are flashing. And someone said to me, ‘I want to bring my kid, but it’s been really busy, and they’re really sensitive to light and sounds. So is there any way?’ ”
Potter said that comment got him to look at what kinds of things in his venue might stress people with behavioral or neurological conditions.
“You have that conversation with multiple people and they may say, ‘My child or person has special needs,’ and oh.”
Potter began noticing a trend in comments from other people on his venue’s social media.
“Some people don’t want to seem pushy, so they won’t directly approach it and will just make a comment.”
Those comments led to a new event at The Great: Super Skate Night for Special Needs on Feb. 13.
Lights and sounds were two issues Potter heard about as he talked with some parents and families in the area, while busy environments with lots of people were another.
“Let’s just do a night where it’s just for people who are sensitive to those things so that way everybody’s happy,” Potter said.
Potter said he has gotten some consulting help from a local resident who preferred to remain nameless, and he has also consulted with others to see how The Great can accommodate kids and adults with stimulus sensitivities.
“Then it was conversations with the staff to tell them this is what we’re doing,” Potter said. “You want it to be fun but, more than anything, you want it to be safe.”
While The Great already provides equipment to help skaters with physical disabilities, Potter said the rink will have regular lighting and lower music and arcade sounds on Super Skate Night.
While autism spectrum and ADHD are two situations he had discussed with local residents, Potter said his goal for Super Skate Night is not to be specific about the evening’s target audience.
“The stipulations are that this is for people who are sensitive to lights and to sounds,” said Potter. “We don’t want it to be too crowded where it’s unsafe for people like that but at the same time just come and have fun. This is a fun time. It’s not ‘No, you’re not allowed in our club.’
“It’s a good, inclusive environment.”
While The Great usually charges a spectator fee for non-skaters, Potter said that fee will be waived on Super Skate Night to allow participating families to enjoy the evening with their special needs family members.
“When you have someone with special needs, the ones who know them the most are their family,” Potter said.
“Their medical bills are, I’m sure, often through the roof. If they want to bring their family or their family wants to come and help them, I don’t feel like they should have to pay. As long as everyone’s having fun and safe, that’s the thing,” he said.
Miss Teen Virginia Shelby Ratliff will greet guests and distribute Valentine’s Day-themed gift bags, Potter said, and attendees can have their photos taken for free so families can remember the night.
“You don’t have a lot of things like this in the community, so a lot of people want to help and we’ve had an influx of volunteers,” said Potter. “We’re doing a sponsorship program because we want people who can’t afford it to be able to attend. We’re not going to ask questions.”
Super Skate Night for Special Needs will be Monday, Feb. 13, 6-8:30 p.m., 925 Park Ave., Norton. Skating/rental fee is $7, and a sponsorship program is available to cover the cost.
Facebook: JGreat Entertainment — www.facebook.com/jgreatent