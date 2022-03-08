KINGSPORT — Nicholas Collins, a now-former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, will remained jailed without bond after a court hearing Tuesday morning.
Collins, charged with vandalism and two counts of violating orders of protection in late February, sought to be released from jail and enter a pretrial release program in which he would wear an ankle bracelet to track his location and alcohol use.
Sullivan County General Sessions Division II Judge Mark Toohey said no.
Collins, participating from jail by video conference call, spent much of the hearing with his head in his hands and making sobbing sounds.
Toohey watched and listened to a nearly 20-minute video of Collins reacting to being served with a temporary order of protection on Feb. 18. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy who served Collins with the order could be heard repeatedly telling Collins the order meant he was to have no contact with the victim or the children.
Collins sounded angry and upset and at one point told the officer “I am the law.”
His defense attorney, Joseph McMurray, said while there was no excusing Collins’ behavior in the video, it didn’t represent the Nicholas Collins he knows. McMurray said it should be viewed in the context of an 18-minute snapshot out of Collins’ life, at a point he’d just been told he was not allowed to see his children in what started as a divorce case.
“I can’t defend that behavior,” McMurray said of Collins in the video. “But that’s not a crime. He shouldn’t have said ‘You can’t tell me I can’t do that.’ But what we are looking at here are just misdemeanors.”
Collins was in Toohey’s court on charges of violation of a temporary order of protection, violation of an order of protection and felony vandalism. He faces additional charges in Washington County, at least one of which McMurray said he understood prosecutors are considering upgrading to felony charges.
Two days after being served with the temporary order of protection on Feb. 18, Collins was arrested near the home of the person who requested the order.
According to details Toohey spoke of from the case file, the victim had told officers Collins had threatened to kill her, she was afraid of him and she feared for her life. That Feb. 20 incident happened at 3 a.m. The victim said she’d seen Collins drive away, security cameras had been disabled outside the home and the tires on her car had been flattened by having the valves cut.
When Collins was arrested nearby, prosecutors said, he had a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun in his vehicle.
At that point, Collins was on discretionary leave from the THP due to an internal investigation. He has since been terminated.
A magistrate initially set Collins’ bond at $500,000. It was later lowered to $250,000, and Collins bonded out on Feb. 24. Within 24 hours he was back in jail, charged with having again violated the order of protection by contacting the victim.
McMurray said the Feb. 24 arrest was over an alleged phone call to the victim, which Collins denies making.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Parsons, speaking for the prosecution, said Collins already has shown he will not follow court orders by twice violating protective orders, the most recent time within 24 hours of making $250,000 bond. Parsons also noted Collins’ years of experience in law enforcement means he is well-trained with weapons.
At one point while Parsons was speaking, Collins asked if he could comment and McMurray called out for Collins to please not speak.
Toohey said the actions of Collins and the things Collins stated to the officer in the video demonstrate need for a great deal of concern for the victim’s safety. The alleged actions of Collins on Feb. 20 — being seen leaving the victim’s house, allegedly cutting security system wires and immobilizing her vehicle by flattening tires, and being arrested nearby with a loaded weapon — could be perceived by the victim as Collins’ showing “he could do what he could do.”
Toohey said a trial hasn’t happened, nothing has been proven and Collins is considered innocent, but the allegations were enough for him to have been charged and the gravity of the allegations had resulted in the relatively high bail originally set. Even after being reduced by half, the bail amount was a high amount for this type of offense, Toohey said.
Collins is “still of the opinion he can do what he can do and it doesn’t matter what the court says,” Toohey said, going on to rule Collins will remain jailed without bond.
Toohey scheduled a criminal hearing for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. But if the prosecution needs more time to prepare, the hearing will be on March 31.
The latter date was the first day, after Thursday, that works for McMurray’s schedule.
The prosecution said they will call three or four witnesses to testify. McMurray said he doesn’t plan to call any witnesses. Toohey said after evidence and testimony is presented at that hearing he would consider another bond motion from McMurray.
On March 3, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry announced that Collins, a trooper in the THP Fall Branch district, had been terminated that day after conclusion of an internal investigation.
The department leave occurred on Feb. 17 after an Ex-Parte Order of Protection was issued against Collins.
“The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy is to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists,” the joint statement from Long and Perry stated, in part. “Employees shall not commit any act that would reflect discredit upon themselves or the department while on or off duty.”