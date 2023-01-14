LEBANON — Construction progress and a need for administrative funding are among issues raised in the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority’s report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
The organization released its 2022 annual report Friday, recounting progress on funding and building three segments of the Coalfields Expressway — U.S. Route 121 — within the next four years and stressing the need for funding so the authority can work to obtain more federal construction funds.
According to the report, much of the VCEA’s staff support comes from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s own staff. VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said in the report that the coalfields group has remained unfunded by the General Assembly since its creation in 2017.
“This has created a considerable challenge to the authority being able to meet its mission,” Belcher added.
Earlier in January, Belcher said state funding of the VCEA is needed so it can contract with grant writing firms with experience in applying for federal highway funding. That requirement is dictating the authority’s request for $500,000 in operational money in Youngkin’s 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly.
The report recounted how Congress has approved a total of $8.995 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for pre-engineering of the Expressway’s Corridor Q/U.S. Route 460 in Buchanan County and widening of a two-mile section of the highway in the Southern Gap Industrial Park area of the county.
Corridor Q will connect with Kentucky’s road network near Elkhorn City and run to Grundy in Buchanan County. VDOT, which is administering construction and engineering funds for the Expressway, has projected a three-phase completion schedule for approximately 14 miles:
• Kentucky to Southern Gap/Route 744 by early fall 2023
• Route 744 to Poplar Creek/Route 604 by early 2025
• Route 604 to Grundy by late 2027
Another 16.5 miles from Grundy to West Virginia’s Expressway corridor remains unfunded, as does another 26.25 miles from Wise County through Dickenson County to the Haysi area.
The entire Expressway corridor would connect U.S. Route 23 in Wise County to Interstate 77 in Beckley, West Virginia, and provide connections to Interstates 64 and 81.
Belcher recounted in the report the importance of the region’s Congressional delegation — Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith — in getting federal funding for the Corridor Q progress. He returned to the need for funding to keep the project alive.
“It’s about keeping the enthusiasm and optimism going,” said Belcher.