Coalfields Expressway 2022 report
Contributed

LEBANON — Construction progress and a need for administrative funding are among issues raised in the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority’s report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The organization released its 2022 annual report Friday, recounting progress on funding and building three segments of the Coalfields Expressway — U.S. Route 121 — within the next four years and stressing the need for funding so the authority can work to obtain more federal construction funds.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.