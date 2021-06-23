DORCHESTER, Virginia — Charles Sturgill enjoys driving the roads around his community and birthplace in Wise County where coal trucks once kept those roads busy.
Since the 1980s, the mining industry meant both plenty of wear on those roads and provided a major funding source for their maintenance — coal severance taxes.
Driving through the Dorchester, Thackers Branch and Bearpen areas north of Norton recently, Sturgill pointed out empty areas along the roads where mine camps, commissaries, schools, farms and sawmills once formed a busy community through the 1900s.
“This area once had more people than Norton,” Sturgill said as he pointed out symptoms of a departed coal economy — potholes and a few areas where the sides of coal haul roads have broken away.
“People who live here know the road conditions,” Sturgill said as he stopped to look at one embankment where two orange marker barrels had fallen along with about 12 feet of the road’s edge down an embankment of 20 or more feet.
“If somebody comes down this road at night, they’re going to drive off the road and down that slope,” said Sturgill.
In Wise County — once one of the major coal mining counties of Southwest Virginia — severance taxes have provided funds for economic development, water projects and repair of those coal roads. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said the Bearpen area is typical of many former coal camp areas where mining has left, and fewer people still live and depend on those roads to leave and return home after work or shopping.
“We had a conference call recently with the (Virginia) Joint Legislative Audit Review Committee on road maintenance funding,” Hatfield said. “The lack of sufficient funding for secondary road maintenance is a problem, not just from coal severance revenue but other state funding priorities.”
Paul Matticks, resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Wise Residency, and residency Contract Manager Brandon Bennett see daily where road maintenance demands and funding availability meet.
Wise, Scott, Lee and Dickenson counties fall under Matticks’ oversight, and he said the maintenance situation is a different world from his previous assignment in Northern Virginia.
“In Northern Virginia, you don’t see the kinds of maintenance issues that you find here,” Matticks said. “Many of the coal roads in this area were established by mine operations, and severance taxes helped pay for their upkeep.”
Bennett said state law sets various priorities for spending coal severance revenue: economic development through the Virginia Coalfield Development Authority, allocations for water projects in the region, gravel funds for localities, special road project requests from counties. After those allocations are set each year, the remainder gets allocated for secondary road maintenance.
Looking at the previous ten years of severance tax allocations for Wise County, Bennett said, the decline in coal production hit road maintenance funds.
In 2010, Wise County planned for $4.4 million in severance revenue. After economic development, water funding and other projects got their share, the county was able to leverage the remaining $1 million to get another $1 million in revenue sharing funds. Bennett said that allowed more than 20 miles of repaving and road maintenance.
In 2011, Bennett said, Wise County saw severance tax collections rise to about $6 million. Of that, $3 million was matched with $3 million more from VDOT funds. That allowed several curve widening projects and guardrail safety upgrades.
By 2015, the annual severance tax collection had dropped to $1.25 million even before road maintenance money was allocated, Bennett said. In 2018 and 2019, only $700,000 in tax was collected each year. In 2020, overall severance tax collection had dropped to $588,750.
“That has left a very small amount for secondary road maintenance,” said Matticks. “It’s getting down where we want to keep a little in reserve over a couple of years so we can build up enough to handle larger projects.”
Matticks said VDOT crews will be able to work in July on the two slide areas Sturgill mentioned. Some larger potholes in that area also will get filled this week too, but Matticks said it is a balancing act to decide which projects get attention with available funds. The two slides will cost about $100,000 each to repair.
“Everyone wants a good road to drive on to get from point A to point B,” Matticks said. “If it’s a routine maintenance item or something small, we try to include it in our regular maintenance funds. If we see a bunch of work orders in a particular area, then we look at whether that should become a larger project, look at different options and maybe make the county aware that could be a project for coal severance funds.”
Matticks said maintaining secondary roads and especially old coal haul roads “is a changing dynamic.”
“We have superintendents and inspectors riding the roads constantly,“ Matticks said, “but it may be a couple of weeks after they’ve looked at one area before an issue shows up.”
Matticks said area residents who see potholes or road deterioration should call VDOT’s customer service line at 1 (800) 367-7623, or (800) FOR ROAD to report them.
“Anyone calling in a report should also give as accurate a location of the problem as possible,” Matticks added.