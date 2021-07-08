In a file photo from 2017, Clinch school STEM teacher Josh Couch helps students work on the school's solar Go-Kart which went on to beat 20 much larger schools in the region at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019. Hawkins County Schools was awarded $34,890 through the Carl Perkins Reserve Grant to purchase a Snap-on Tools Precision Measurement Instruments tool cart for Couch's CTE program at Clinch K-12 School.