ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools received $34,890 through the Carl Perkins Reserve Grant to buy a Snap-on Tools Precision Measurement Instruments tool cart for Clinch School’s CTE program.
The tool cart will be used in unison with NC3 (National Coalition of Certification Centers) curriculum to prepare students to earn the nationally recognized Precision Measurement Instruments industry credential.
The rural, isolated Clinch School is the smallest K-12 public school in Tennessee and doesn’t have the facilities for a traditional high school Career Technical Engineering program.
Earlier this year, Clinch CTE instructor Joshua Couch completed the required training to become an instructor for the PMI certification.
Students at Clinch enrolled in engineering CTE courses will begin being trained and earning the six PMI industry credentials upon their return to school in August.
The PMI curriculum and training teaches students to accurately use common measuring devices such as tapes and rules as well as specialty measuring instruments such as dial calipers, micrometers and bore gauges.
The skills students learn while earning this certification are useful in everyday life as well as in several engineering and manufacturing careers.
CTE students at Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School have been earning the PMI certificates for a few years now thanks to grant-funded equipment.
Last month, Volunteer was recognized by the NC3 as the “School on the Rise” for the month of May.
This year, Hawkins County Schools requested funding through the Carl Perkins Reserve Grant to purchase a tool cart to expand this opportunity to students at Clinch.
“Almost all Clinch students go through the engineering CTE courses; the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized industry credential within that program of study is a great opportunity for those students,” said CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams. “Earning the credentials is great for a couple of reasons. First, the skills the students learn in PMI are applicable to several career fields, and are in general good skills to have in everyday life.”
Williams added, “Second, earning a nationally recognized industry credential will help students earn points toward receiving a Work Ethic Diploma, which will guarantee them an interview for open positions with several partner companies across the state. We are very thankful to have been selected as a recipient of the grant funding. This will be money well spent.”