ST. PAUL — After a one-year pandemic hiatus, Clinch River Days returns with plenty of family fun.
With Gov. Ralph Northam lifting most mask and social distancing restrictions last week, Clinch River Days’ 20th go-round will center on A.T. Matthews Park.
“We won’t have indoor events this year, but we’ll have plenty of outside activities and live music,” Kathy Stewart, St. Paul Tomorrow coordinator, said. “Things are better now. The Western Front Motel is also doing good business this spring, and the Sugar Hill Brewery is seeing more business, too.
“We’re hoping we’re turning a corner with the pandemic.”
Friday evening at Matthews Park kicks off at 5 p.m. with a carnival midway, concessions and a Duck Race with tickets at $2. Adult guests can sample local vineyards and breweries’ products at the Beer and Wine Tent.
The Clinch River Idol Contest also starts at 5 p.m. on the Park Stage, featuring cash prizes for the winners.
Also on Friday, the town Little League Field near the park will host Main Event Wrestling from 6-8 p.m. before the fun switches back to the Park Stage for the Dance Party from 9-11 p.m.
Saturday’s event lineup starts at 8 a.m. including:
Oxbow Lake
• Kids’ Fishing Tournament, 9 a.m.-noon.
• 5K Race starting at 5 p.m. with registration at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View ATV Trailhead
Spearhead Trails/Western Front Hotel ATV Scavenger Hunt, $10 per person with registration at 10 a.m. and starting at 11 a.m.
Red Caboose at A.T. Matthews Park
• Clinch River Adventures — tube float ride $10 and kayak trips $12, Saturday only.
• Lucky Duck drawing, $2 a chance.
Little League Field
Kids Day with rides and games and featuring Disney Princesses, 1-4 p.m.
A.T. Matthews Park
• Petting Zoo, noon-4 p.m.
• Beer and Wine Tent.
Western Front Hotel
Western Front Dog Show, 5-6 p.m., with registration at 4:30 p.m. Dogs must be leashed.
Park Stage
• Center Stage Cloggers, 1-2 p.m.
• Magic of Joseph Young, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with a 4:30-5 p.m. stage show.
• “So You Think You Can Dance” Contest, 9-9:15 p.m.
• Dance Party, 9-11 p.m.
For more information on locations and events, visit online at https://www.clinchriverfest.com/.