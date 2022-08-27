NORTON — The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party on Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend.

The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the city’s Legion Park and the Norton Reservoir on Saturday and Sunday for the organization’s Flag Rock Hillclimb.

