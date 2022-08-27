NORTON — The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party on Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend.
The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the city’s Legion Park and the Norton Reservoir on Saturday and Sunday for the organization’s Flag Rock Hillclimb.
Fifty-two cars — ranging from a Volkswagen Rabbit to Miatas, Mustangs, Camaros, a boxy 2002 BMW sedan and a two-stroke-powered Red Devil resembling a Formula One car in its bodywork and cockpit — and their drivers will be testing their speed, power and climb performance up the mountain above Norton.
Friday, however, was more relaxed as drivers arrived with their mounts for the normal SCCA inspection process, reunions since the last race, and a downtown public gathering where they answered spectators’ questions about their cars.
“The city has been the best, said Rob Leslie, one of the SCCA officials overseeing the event. “They rolled out the red carpet for us and made sure we have everything we need.”
Eric Hubbard, director of Backroads of Appalachia, said SCCA’s arrival in Norton marks the convergence of Norton officials, the club and Backroad’s efforts to add to tourism opportunities for the Virginia-Kentucky-West Virginia region.
“Backroads of Appalachia is about economic development through motorsports,” Hubbard said as he enjoyed Friday’s event. “We have more that 4,000 miles of roads in this region and we encourage all kinds of activity from racing to mom-and-dad out for a weekend drive.”
Hubbard said his organization brought city officials to see the SCCA’s Pine Mountain Hillclimb event in eastern Kentucky several months ago.
“We wanted them to see how something like this can help tourism,” said Hubbard. “(The Flag Rock Hillclimb) will become bigger than Pine Mountain.”
Leslie and Hubbard each said the Norton event was planned to be relatively small this year so organizers can work out details and any logistical issues for larger events.
“We’ll have six of these hillclimbs annually in the future,” said Hubbard, “including Pine Mountain and Norton. “Last year, these events brought about $8 million in tourism to the region and we’re projecting as much as $20 million next year. Each of the drivers here will spend an average of $256 a day in Norton and Wise County.”
While the event includes a combination of street-legal and specialty vehicles, all drivers have to wear helmets, gloves and fire-resistant coveralls. Drivers’ seats all are fitted with six-point harnesses one sees in NASCAR or formula racers, and all the cars feature roll cages, racing bucket seats and a tow ring on the front bumpers.
John Cort and son Hamilton were in the paddock on Friday as SCCA inspectors made a final qualifying inspection of their British-produced Lotus Elise. While it looked like a sports car, John Cort pulled out technical drawings to show its built-in roll cage.
“A lot of the cars here are Mazda Miatas,” Leslie said as a gloss gray Miata pulled into the paddock. “They’re popular because they’re easy to modify, fast and have a low center of gravity.”
Asheville resident Ryan Cheek drew several children and parents to her Ford Mustang racer on Friday as she handed out free toy cars and gave folks a chance to sit and be photographed in the driver’s seat.
With her day job as a timer for SCCA, Cheek said racing fits well in her life.
“I love cars, and a couple of years ago I got involved in racing,” said Cheek. “I got a car and equipment and was ready to start, then came COVID.”
Cheek found hill climb events offered an opportunity to race against the clock.
“I entered the Chasing the Dragon event and did very well,” said Cheek. “I set a record for fastest girl and have driven the Pine Mountain Hillclimb too. I appreciate what Norton has done for us here. I know every car here and just about every driver.”
Leslie said Saturday and Sunday will see a shuttle run of cars at 8:15 a.m. along Park Avenue, 11th St. NW and up to the Legion Park starting line. The road to about 1,000 feet before the Norton Reservoir will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. while each car makes its timed run up the mountain while climbing 920 feet in altitude.
Leslie said the road will be reopened periodically both days to allow regular traffic to go up or down the mountain between timed runs.
There will be no room for spectators along the course, although the public can watch the shuttle runs downtown each day.
Online:
City of Norton: https://www.nortonva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=389
Road closing information: https://www.nortonva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=391