A team of Wise County and Norton high school seniors on Monday demonstrated their solar panel cleaner for a December 2022 energy and climate research seminar at the Science Museum of Virginia. Shown above from left are Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, Central High School senior Isaiah Meeks, St. Paul Elementary School Librarian Rebecca Maggard, Central High seniors Seth Boggs and Gavin Collins, John I. Burton High School senior Zack Phipps, Wise County Career and Technical Center Principal Bill Austin, county Career Exploration Program Coordinator Bob Underwood and Central High senior Robin Underwood.
WISE — Five students at the Wise County Career and Technical Center went to Richmond in December as part of a statewide seminar on solving energy and climate issues.
The team, led by Wise County Schools Career Exploration Coordinator Bob Underwood and St. Paul Elementary Librarian Rebecca Maggard, brought their research to the Throwing Solar Shade event at the Virginia Science Museum on Dec. 6, as did teams from other school districts.
Gavin Collins, Seth Boggs, Robin Underwood, Zack Phipps and Isaiah Meeks added something extra to their research project.
That something extra got a second exhibition at Monday’s Wise County School Board meeting — a prototype solar panel cleaner that could help extend the working life and efficiency of those panels.
Career and Technical Center Principal Bill Austin said the cleaner drew upon a range of skill sets among the students and available technology at the center.
Boggs, one of four Central High School and one John I. Burton High School students on the team, helped turn the group’s ideas into a design and computer-assisted-drawing files. Collins, Phipps, Underwood and Meeks combined their skills in welding/fabrication, computer programming, electrical and HVAC fields to build the device.
The prototype included a solar panel, light sources to generate current, sensors to detect the panel’s current, an iPad with monitoring and operating software and a converted electric leaf blower for the cleaner.
Using pieces of paper towel to simulate fallen leaves on the panel, the group showed how the iPad allows a user to monitor the panel’s electric generation. With the simulated leaves blocking light to the panel, Underwood used the iPad software — Raspberry Pi — to check the power and then activate the cleaner to remove the leaves.
“The students from the other schools did good research,” said Austin, “but our students were the only ones to bring a working prototype to the event. This is the best example you could see of applied (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).”
Collins said the team began work in September after Underwood and Maggard pitched some ideas regarding the event’s energy theme.
“We only had 10 weeks to put this together,” Collins added.
Using the center’s fabrication equipment and 3-D printer, the team took Boggs’ computer design files to build the device frame and print plastic brackets for the iPad and sensor. Robin Underwood developed the device programming and the team did the necessary troubleshooting and refinements before hauling the device to Richmond.
“We definitely learned the value of troubleshooting and teamwork,” Collins said. “It shows what five minds working together can do compared to one person.”
The group agreed that the device was a first step, but it can be developed to include more automation for monitoring and activating the cleaning features. Collins said the project can be the basis for developing methods to lengthen battery life by making solar panel arrays’ battery systems charge more efficiently.
The group agreed that, since they are graduating this spring, the project leaves plenty for upcoming STEM students to develop.