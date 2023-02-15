Wise County, Norton students develop solar panel cleaner

A team of Wise County and Norton high school seniors on Monday demonstrated their solar panel cleaner for a December 2022 energy and climate research seminar at the Science Museum of Virginia. Shown above from left are Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, Central High School senior Isaiah Meeks, St. Paul Elementary School Librarian Rebecca Maggard, Central High seniors Seth Boggs and Gavin Collins, John I. Burton High School senior Zack Phipps, Wise County Career and Technical Center Principal Bill Austin, county Career Exploration Program Coordinator Bob Underwood and Central High senior Robin Underwood.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Five students at the Wise County Career and Technical Center went to Richmond in December as part of a statewide seminar on solving energy and climate issues.

The team, led by Wise County Schools Career Exploration Coordinator Bob Underwood and St. Paul Elementary Librarian Rebecca Maggard, brought their research to the Throwing Solar Shade event at the Virginia Science Museum on Dec. 6, as did teams from other school districts.

