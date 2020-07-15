There is a Civil War book I have which has a very interesting photo on the cover. It shows a young private in a Napoleonic pose. You know, right hand inside the coat with a finger and thumb out. A pose struck by many a young soldier going off to war.
But when you look closer, you notice that the hand is not inside the coat. That part of the hand is gone altogether. This is a soldier returning from the war.
The book is called the “Photographic Atlas of Civil War Injuries.” According to the inside cover of the book, George A. Otis, M.D., the second curator of the Army Medical Museum, collected 400 photographs of soldier injuries and anatomical specimens from 1865-1881. He compiled them into eight volumes, each containing 50 photographs with corresponding case histories.
The book I have is a newer release, edited by Bradley P. Bengtson, M.D., and Julian E. Kuz, M.D., published by Medical Staff Press in association with Kennesaw Mountain Press. The book combines those eight volumes into one eye-opening, gut- churning volume on the war.
In this book you read about, as well as see, the hell the soldiers went through and the efforts of the doctors to put them back together and return them to some semblance of normal life.
Among the horrific cases is Pvt. Columbus G. Rush, Co. C, 21st Georgia Regiment. Rush was wounded by a shell fragment on March 25, 1865, only days before Lee’s surrender. The fragment “laid open the right knee-joint, and shattered the upper third of the left tibia.”
Rush was captured that day and underwent surgery four hours later. Both thighs were amputated — the details of which are in the book. He was fitted with artificial limbs at St. Luke’s Hospital, New York, on Feb. 22, 1866. The case says, “With the aid of two canes he was able to walk about the wards of St. Luke’s.”
There are two photos in the book. One shows Rush seated, showing his missing legs. The other shows him standing with his artificial limbs. He covered his artificial legs with long stockings to make them look more natural.
Another case, which should be a warning to re-enactors who do artillery, is that of Pvt. Samuel H. Decker, 4th U.S. Artillery. He was wounded at the Battle of Perryville, Kentucky, on Oct. 8, 1862, when his cannon fired prematurely while he was ramming the charge.
According to the book, he had “… half of his right forearm and somewhat less of the left blown off by the premature explosion of the gun. At the same time his face and chest were badly burned. Five hours after the accident, both forearms were amputated by the circular method, about the middle, in the field hospital at Perryville.” By January 1863, his stumps had completely healed.
Decker’s story is amazing, though, because he designed and built his own artificial limbs, which proved to be quite advanced for the day. He was even able to get a job as a doorkeeper at the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.
The case in the book states, “With the aid of his ingenuous apparatus he is enabled to write legibly, to pick up any small objects, a pin for example, to carry packages of ordinary weight, to feed and clothe himself, and in one or two instances of disorder in the Congressional gallery has proved himself a formidable police officer.”
In a strange twist of fate. this book is providing hope to wounded soldiers returning from Iraq. I caught the tail end of the story on National Public Radio during a segment in which soldiers with serious facial injuries were being interviewed. They gained hope for a full recovery from reading the “Photographic Atlas of Civil War Injuries.” The reason why is interesting.
There are two cases in the the book involving serious injuries to the face. One, Cpl. Andros Guille of the 97th Ohio, and the second, Pvt. Roland Ward, Co. E., 4th New York.
Cpl. Guille had his nose and the upper part of his mouth smashed and missing after battle. They were replaced with an “artificial appliance” and he looks remarkably well. There are before and after photos of him in the book.
Pvt. Ward is more amazing. The caption under the photo simply says, “Shell wound, portion of Inferior Maxilla carried away.” The photo showed a man with no jaw. You can actually see his tongue hanging down.
A series of photos shows the progress of Ward after various reconstructive surgeries, and although his face didn’t look quite right, he had a jaw and a mouth. If you didn’t know him before, you might think that’s the way he always looked.
At the end of the radio program, one of the wounded soldiers from Iraq said that if doctors could do that all those years ago, think what they can do today.
War was hell in the Civil War and it’s that same hell today. But thanks to the efforts of the medical profession, studies started more than 150 years ago can help heal our wounded soldiers, and others, today.