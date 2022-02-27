KINGSPORT — The budget director for the city of Kingsport said last week he expects revenues to be more than last fiscal year, with sales tax projected to be up by 10% and property collections up by 2%.
“It’s been a great year for sales tax,” John Morris said.
Morris briefed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Friday during a retreat about the state of the city’s budget as municipal leaders start looking at next fiscal year’s budget in just two months. The fiscal year ends on July 1.
City records show Kingsport budgeted $18.7 million in sales tax collections this year. Morris is projecting the actual figure will come in around $20.6 million. For property tax collections, the city budgeted $41.7 million, but expects to receive $43.3 million, Morris said.
Property tax accounts for about half the city’s operating budget, while sales tax pays for about 22%, Morris said.
Sales tax collections have seen growth. Morris said this is the first year the city broke more than $2 million in sales tax collections over the Christmas period.
Property tax increases were due to reassessments in Hawkins and Sullivan counties, Morris said. It’s also part of the city’s growth.
“During the time I’ve been here, there’s been a few times where property tax has gone backwards,” Morris said. “So going forward is a pleasant surprise.”
Morris said for years sales tax was stuck around $17.8 million and remained stagnant, but that situation is changing.
“We’re about 10% over budget,” he said.
City officials said they were unable to dig into the data to see specifically where the growth is coming from.
“We know online sales tax is a major contributor to that,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
Also, city officials said inflation is playing a role at the same time.
“We recognize inflation is in there, but what impact is hard to determine,” McCartt said.
Morris agreed.
“It really is hard to grasp what inflation is here in the city,” he said.
City records show that every month since the start of the fiscal year in July, there have been higher sales tax collections per month than the same period last year.
Once taxes are collected, Morris said, the budget is projected to be more than 5% more than last year.
City officials will look to approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget in May.