By CLIFF HIGHTOWER
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport finds itself in a solid position for the 2022-2023 fiscal year financially.
For the second year in a row, Kingsport is showing a surplus in the budget above 2% growth.
“We’re in pretty good shape financially and once we pay off some end-of-year projects, we should be in great shape for the rest of the year,” said Budget Director John Morris.
City records show the budget surplus at more than $2.75 million the next fiscal year. That is after the city finished last fiscal year with a $2.1 million surplus.
City officials have said property tax collections have gone up $1.58 million, while sales tax collections are up more than $1.9 million and coming in at record levels.
John Morris, budget director for the city, said sales tax collections in December exceeded $2 million for the first time ever.
Much of the tax collection growth has come from the growth of people moving into the city, inflation and sales tax collections from internet sales, city officials said.
Kingsport is estimating it will collect $41.7 million in property taxes for the 2022 fiscal year, along with $18.7 million in local option sales taxes. Combined, these two revenue sources account for 72.31% of the city’s total revenue for the fiscal year.
Property taxes are projected to come in about 2% over budget, while local option sales tax collections are coming in 10% over budget.
According to information provided to the BMA, Kingsport can expect to see revenue growth in the 2% to 4% range ($1.7 million to $3.5 million) for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. The new fiscal year begins July 1, 2022.
City officials say some challenges will play a role in any budgetary estimates for 2023, including the continuing supply chain issues, rising inflation, any growth in the city’s population and the expansion of city services.
“As we experience population growth over the next five years, that will also grow our sales tax collections in Kingsport,” Morris said. “That growth, coupled with strong financial management, will put Kingsport on sound footing for the future.”
The city, though, is also finding itself flush with an influx of federal funding, more than $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
The city planned late last year on how to use the first part of the money that arrived last May. Many of the expenditures the board agreed on included improvement projects for fire, police and other capital improvement projects.
Those included completion of the fire training facility, repaving in Lynn Garden improvements to Allandale and the Senior Center and stormwater improvements along Main Street.
The board met once more in February to iron out the next tranche of funding, expected to arrive this May.
During that meeting, many board members discussed using the money to fund a larger project that normally the city would not be able to fund right away. The list of projects up for consideration included library renovations, completing parks and Brickyard Park and Cement Hill, general park improvements, continuing development of the Academic Village and constructing a new Fire Station No. 2.