KINGSPORT — The city has collected more than $65,000 in demolition liens over the past five years on homes deemed dilapidated and in violation of city code, Kingsport officials said.
Currently, Kingsport has more than 60 active cases on its books for structures that potentially could be demolished.
City officials said three houses have been demolished this year, two are out for bid and two cases have been appealed to Sullivan County Chancery Court.
“I’m a firm believer that our property maintenance code is one of the most important codes we have as a city,” Keith Bruner, city building official, said.
According to city officials, the city allocated $75,000 last fall to cover the cost of demolitions, mowing grass and boarding up doors or windows at neglected properties.
At the same time, the city did not collect any money from demolition liens.
The year before that, the city collected $3,500 in liens and, in 2019, the city collected $25,678.
During 2018, the city collected $26,000 and in 2017 it was $10,459.
The money that the city collects from the demolition liens goes directly to the general fund, Bruner said.
Generally, demolitions are only conducted on property that is already delinquent on property taxes and has gone through court sale without being purchased.
City officials said the process for demolishing homes or structures is that a complaint is filed and the city conducts an inspection. The city then notifies the owners and they are given 30 days to repair or raze the structure.
If the owner takes no action, the city building official then makes a decision about the building following a hearing. City officials said owners can then appeal the decision.
A lien is then placed on the property and once the property is sold, the city collects the cost of the demolition after any outstanding city and county property taxes are paid.
Bruner said in most cases, the city ends up taking over the property because the property does not sell. If the owner tries to sell the property, then the lien to the city must be paid in order for the property owner to acquire a clear title.
According to city officials, tearing down dilapidated structures helps raise home values on neighboring structures, helps remove squatters and prevents other structures from becoming dilapidated as well.
“Our city code helps ensure the value of people’s property to increase instead of decreasing and affecting their right of the enjoyment of their property,” Bruner said.