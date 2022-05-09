KINGSPORT — Kingsport may be looking at a 12-cent property tax increase or more after inflation and a highly competitive job market have left city officials scrambling to find additional revenue.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt told members of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday that it will require more money to take steps to keep the city's current workers and hire more.
“You’d have to look at a tax increase of 12 cents,” McCartt said.
McCartt made his statements during a presentation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as he went over the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
The board is set to vote on the budget next month before the June 30 deadline.
McCartt gave the board a balanced budget on Monday that did not include any tax increases. But, the budget did not include pay raises that would keep the city at the same level of other surrounding governments, funding for school resource officers and any additional funding for partnering with nonprofit agencies.
In the proposed budget, many of those agencies also received cuts to their funding.
City officials explained in depth that most other municipalities and counties in the region will be giving at least a 5% cost of living adjustment increase next fiscal year.
The proposed budget presented on Monday included a 2% COLA.
Tyra Copas, human resources director for the BMA, said the city is losing candidates to other jobs and there may be more to come if the city does not keep wages competitive.
“We’re filling the bucket as fast we can, but but there’s a hole in the bucket,” she said.
The city currently has 42 vacancies, the most it has ever had.
Copas said the city used to get more than 50 applicants per job, but it is now lucky to get 10. Even then, many aren’t lasting past the 90-day probationary period.
“They are leaving for significantly higher pay,” she said.
To keep competitive, city officials said there would have to be at least a 5% COLA. Other costs are going up as well, such as an increase of more than half a million for fuel and vehicle costs, officials said.
If the city implemented a 12-cent property tax increase, it could generate about $2.4 million, which would make sure the city can implement a competitive salary increase.
“We’re at a point where adjustments have to be made,” McCartt said.
A 12-cent tax increase would mean an average tax bill of about $75 more a year on a $250,000 home.
Some board members, though, asked whether the 12 cents would be enough.
“My concern is if we do this, are we going to be back at this again next year?” Alderman James Phillips asked.
McCartt told him that if costs keep rising, there may be a need to do more.
“That 12 cents may not be enough,” McCartt said. “But, we don’t know.”
The current tax rate for Kingsport residents is $1.87. A 12-cent tax increase would put the rate at $1.99.
Before a state tax reassessment, the rate was at $2.06. Some council members asked if the city had any numbers on if the rate was raised by 19 cents. McCartt said he did not have those numbers on Monday, but he would provide them to the board on Thursday during its second budget hearing.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said in 14 years of public service, he has never voted on a tax increase. However, he said this time there would be some factors in play.
“I’m personally committed to making sure our pay is competitive,” he said.