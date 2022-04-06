KINGSPORT -- Summertime in the city is almost here.
There may also be a job open for you if you enjoy time with kids.
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is looking for workers for its summer staff.
From now until May, the department is hiring attendants and leaders for its summer youth program. The jobs will run from late May until late July and average 30 to 40 hours per week.
Summer staff will be placed at various site locations across Kingsport and duties will include organizing games and activities, supervising, directing and leading the participants, ages 6 to 12.
Outdoor activities will be included in a majority of the programs.
Qualifications for applicants are that you must be at least 16 years old, have experience working with pre-school or school aged children and/or study in the field of recreation, early elementary education, physical fitness, special needs, art, music, drama and/or experience in a related field preferred.