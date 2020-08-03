KINGSPORT — Preston Forest Park, located on the edge of the Preston Forest neighborhood, is in the midst of receiving a significant round of improvements.
Once work is complete, the 3-acre site will feature a new looped walking path, accessible sidewalks throughout the park, an expanded parking lot, water fountain, benches and new landscaping.
The cost of the project is just over $135,000.
The renovation work began earlier this summer and, according to Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier, the project is about 65% complete. Work should wrap up by the end of August.
“The last things we’re finishing is the asphalt and striping. All of the concrete work has been completed, and the benches and other amenities have been ordered,” Frazier said.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Seven years ago, the Preston Forest Community Association conveyed the park to the city. The Suffolk Street park included a basketball court, open green space, a picnic pavilion and a small playground.
In the years since, Kingsport added a playground, put a new roof on the pavilion and did some landscaping, partnering with the homeowner’s association with some of the work, Frazier said.
Recently, an opportunity came along where the city could secure a $250,000 state grant that called for the improvement of two city parks, Preston Forest being one and Borden Park being the other.
A key piece of the Preston Forest Park improvements dealt with the parking. Previously, the site had only a couple of spaces. Now, it will have eight, including ones for handicapped parking. At Borden Park, Frazier said, the grant will help fund new LED lighting for the tennis courts.
That work will be done later this year.
“All of our parks are being used heavily, so these are some nice upgrades to both of them,” Frazier said. “Especially now with people staying closer to home, doing neighborhood park visits. The timing (of the project) is good.”