Kingsport city water and sewer customers could see an increase of up to $6.60 monthly on their bills.
Ryan McReynolds, Kingsport's deputy city manager, presented rate increases to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during its work session.
The city is looking at a 7.5% increase on the water bill and a 13.5% increase on sewer.
McReynolds said the increases are proposed as costs go up and revenues have remained flat.
The sewer system, financially, has been the hardest hit.
“Our system is financially distressed, according to the comptroller,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds, along with Bart Kreps and Delaney Ridgley, consultants with Raftelis, a local government and utility consulting firm, presented findings and suggestions to the board on existing finances and corrections.
The plan calls for a large upfront increase with gradual increases yearly afterward.
For water, rates would increase $3.75% annually for the typical household and sewer rates would increase 4.25%.
Right now, the sewer rate has been in the negative on operating costs for the past three years, while water rates are still in the red, but are trending down, city officials said.
McReynolds said reasons include lower consumption of water in the area, aging infrastructure, constant pressure from regulators and inflation.
For sewer in particular, if the finances for the system aren’t brought up to standards, the state could force the city to update its finances, McReynolds said.
Ridgley told board members the plan is to also rework the water billing in order for it to be more transparent. She said the city’s billing system for water is one of the most complicated she has seen in her years of consulting utilities.
One proposal is to get rid of minimal charges for customers, so they pay for exactly what is consumed.
She said the plan is for a phaseout on those charges over a four-year period.
The plan calls for rates to continue to increase for a five-year period in order to get the water and sewer systems’ fund balance up to appropriate levels.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen would have discretion each year to vote on rate increases.
“Our recommendation is to adopt the rate plan and stick with it,” Chris McCartt, Kingsport city manager, said.
Alderman James Phillips said he was a little hesitant about rates continuing to increase.
“I don’t like the idea that now until the end of time there’s a rate increase,” he said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear about potential rate increases next week during a budget work session. The board will then vote on the proposal as part of approving the city budget in June, officials said.
The state deadline for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget to be approved is July 1.