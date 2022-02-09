Kingsport city officials said on Wednesday repairs had been made to a water line break on Fairview Avenue and water service was being restored.
“It will take some time for the system to be fully restored,” a press release stated. “Water quality technicians will be in the area flushing the lines and collecting bacteriological samples. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until results are received. We will send a third notification when the boil water advisory can be lifted. We anticipate sending this notification late on Thursday evening.”
City officials first reported the water line break on Wednesday afternoon and issued a boil water advisory.
According to a press release, the break occurred early Wednesday morning on Fairview Avenue causing a possible loss of water service to a large area bounded approximately by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road, and the Virginia state line.
Kingsport officials said they had been communicating with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation during this event.
TDEC officials then determined, out of an abundance of caution, public notice of a boil water advisory was necessary.
City officials said the water is safe for bathing and showering. Only water for consumption should be boiled.
City officials said while the storage tanks are refilling, customers may experience the following conditions:
• Low water pressure until the tanks reach adequate levels.
• Air in the lines or water — the water will appear milky in color. Flushing your home plumbing will help to clear air from the lines.
City officials said all affected customers were notified through the city’s callout alert system.
Kingsport officials advised the public to bring water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Water main breaks resulting in a loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system.
These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at an increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
Once system pressure has been restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system, city officials said.
Officials said customers will be informed when tests show no bacteria and water no longer needs to be boiled.